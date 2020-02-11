advertisement

A caller who claims to be a local police officer cheated a whistlerite thousands of dollars this month, according to the RCMP.

In a release from prison, Mounties said that they were informed of the fraud on February 4 after the victim was reported to have received a call from a 1-800 number “that incorrectly said that a social security number and someone had been compromised committed crimes using their name and phone number, then the victim was told to speak to a police officer and the call was directed to someone who incorrectly identified himself as a member of the local department. The transfer number was masked and displayed as “Whistler RCMP” on the call display, the police said.

The imitating police officer also knew the victim’s address and said that “they would be arrested in the afternoon if they did not follow the instructions,” the release said. In order to avoid arrest, the caller instructed the victim to deposit money into a local Bitcoin machine using a QR code provided. They were then asked to buy a number of Google Play gift cards and provide the security numbers listed on the back.

In October, a similar incident occurred in which a caller masked his ad number like the Whistler RCMP. In this case, the person hung up and called the police before changing money.

A local server that received a similar call in the spring of 2018 was not so happy, and eventually sent nearly $ 10,000 worth of Bitcoin to fraudsters pretending to be CRA agents.

Following a national trend, Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes said in a follow-up call that this type of local fraud is on the rise.

“One of the big headlines last year was fraud and fraud, not just specific to Whistler, but in general. Canada has suffered tremendous losses from fraud and fraud like this, ”he said.

In 2018, Whistler ranked 188th in Canada with a rate of 253.29 cases reported per 100,000, below the national average of 349.2. Nevertheless, the resort recorded more than twice as many incidents (87) as in the previous year (42).

According to a report by the Swedish think tank Truecaller, Canada is one of the countries most affected by fraud calls and is just outside the ten worst countries in the world. The report says the number of unwanted calls increased by 18 percent worldwide in 2019.

This type of scam is mostly a numbers game, according to Hayes, in which callers try to “cheat hundreds or thousands of people to get someone to commit to their scam”.

The RCMP will never require anyone to pay Bitcoin or buy gift cards to deal with a police matter. If you have any doubts about the validity of a caller who claims to be a police officer, the Whistler RCMP advises not to provide personal information and to call the police themselves and ask to speak to the police officer concerned.

“If it’s really a police officer, we have no problem with people doing things to confirm who they’re talking to,” added Hayes.

