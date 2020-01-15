advertisement

The promotion went fast!

Temperature in the Crusader gym in Dunmore almost 80 degrees. A typical basketball night in the Lackawanna League between Carbondale and Holy Cross.

But this was anything but normal. Fans and former players of Bishop O’Hara came to see the history and applaud the old coach Al Callejas.

advertisement

(67-32) was the final score. 500 was the number of wins for Coach Callejas in a career that started here in O’Hara in 1992.

“There are only 500 victories and you have to break it into 1000 pieces because nobody does this alone – nobody does this alone and I’m just the happiest man,” Al said.

“You know, I think since he started making a name for himself. I think it puts him there with every great coach that has been around here,” Connor said.

There are pictures in the hallway here at Holy Cross that show the athletic performance. This particular Coach Callejas called the Coach of the Year in 2011-12 and again in 2017-18. Shows not only the lifespan, but the excellence in coaching.

“People tend to label things, so I think 500 is the goal, but for me it only serves as a reminder of all the people who taught me and the coaches who worked with me and the great kids I had as players and as individuals, “added Al.

“When I played for him, I only knew afterwards how great it was. I mean that it was difficult, but now to be employed by him and sharing with the preparation and all the profits and all the heavy losses was extra special and it was possible not in my opinion not happen to a better man or coach, “said Al Jr.

“We preach hard work. Hard work is # 1 and being a good teammate and playing together, and that’s generally what you’re trying to learn. And how to be successful after high school, because that’s the end for most children, “Al said again.

Steve Lloyd reports 16 sports from Lackawanna County for Newswatch.

.

advertisement