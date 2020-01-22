advertisement

Bill Callahan, a former head coach in the NFL and NCAA, is the Browns’ new offensive line coach.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissaro was the first to get the news. A league source confirmed the report on January 21.

Callahan, 63, will also be Senior Assistant under Brown’s new trainer Kevin Stefanski. Callahan was head coach for the Raiders, the University of Nebraska and the Redskins.

Callahan’s experience as a three-time head coach could help Stefanski handle new tasks. As the first head coach, Stefanski has to deal with the media, for example, planning training details, monitoring the entire team and not just one segment and budgeting his time.

Assistant coaches often become collateral damage when a head coach is fired and replaced.

Bob Wiley was the offensive line coach from 2016 to the first eight games of 2018 under Hue Jackson and the last eight games of 2018 under interim coach Gregg Williams.

Wiley was fired and James Campen hired to coach the offensive line when Freddie Kitchens was appointed head coach in 2019. Now camping is over after a year and Callahan is in.

Cleveland is Callahan’s 11th stop on a coaching journey that began in 1980 as an assistant coach at the University of Illinois. He trained with five NFL teams before being hired by the Browns – the Eagles Offensive Line in 1995-97, as Raiders offensive coordinator in 1998-91, and as Raiders head coach (15-17) as deputy head coach in 2002-2003. Offensive Line Coach with the Jets from 2008-11 and Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach with the Cowboys from 2012-14.

Callahan joined the Redskins in 2015 as an offensive coach. In 2017 he was given the additional title of co-head coach and then switched to 3-8 as Redskins interim head coach when Jay Gruden was released after five games.

He spent the four-year hiatus between his time at the Raiders and Jets as head coach in Nebraska, where he played between 27 and 22 from 2004 to 2007.

