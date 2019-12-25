advertisement

However unlikely, Washington Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan said he hopes his three-month “audition” will lead to a full-time position leading the team in 2020.

“Oh, absolutely,” he told the Washington Post.

The Redskins are 3-7 after Callahan replaced Jay Gruden, who was sacked after a 0-5 start.

Callahan, 63, said he is proud of the team’s progress, especially as he scored a total of 18 points in three games a week after 10 years.

“I see the struggle of our players,” he said. “I look at the resistance and (am) trying to re-establish a work ethic in the program that I thought was missing. I thought our players could have been substantially better.

. “I saw our players improve and compete for four quarters. I saw our players have consistency in four quarters of play. I have thought long and hard about improving the team and what aspects I would really focus on. A lot of that was the end of part two, and I figured we did it. “

Still, he realizes he will probably train his last game for Washington on Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys, as owner Dan Snyder is expected to throw a wide net in his quest for training.

“It’s a brutal business,” Callahan said. “I always say, ‘It’s a great game, but it’s a brutal business. “I say this to players every day, and this is where we are. … But I am proud of what we have accomplished in the sense of responsibility, in terms of our responsibility, day in and day out, in the field of practice. I am proud of that aspect from our team. “

