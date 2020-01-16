advertisement

A call was launched to find four men in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter.

The converter was recovered from a vehicle parked on Tilton Road, Burbage, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 19.

Police released video footage of four men with whom the police would like to talk about the incident.

Three of the men look through the trunk of a car. The fourth is in charge.

All four are dressed in dark clothes.

One of the men also wears a Nike sweater.

Another is wearing a gray cap and appears to be wearing a black coat.

The third also wears a black coat, as well as a black cap with a white logo.

The person sitting in the vehicle appears to be wearing a gray top.

Leicestershire police are asking anyone who could recognize the men to contact the force at 101.

