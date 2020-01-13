advertisement

Police appeal for help in locating a man after the cancellation of his prison release permit.

Reece Govan is wanted after violating his conditions of license after leaving Castle Huntly, Perthshire.

His last known address was at Plean, near Stirling, and he is likely to frequent the regions of Cumbernauld, Airdrie and Coatbridge.

Mr. Govan is 23 years old and is described as white with a Scottish accent, about 5’8 “tall, stocky and has short blond hair.

Inspector Neil Macleod of the Cumbernauld Police Office said: “We are currently trying to locate Reece Govan, who has violated his license conditions since his release from HMP Castle Huntly.

“We appeal to anyone with information about their fate to contact us and to contact us.

“We also want to emphasize that if seen, members of the public should not approach it and should contact the Scottish police on 101.”

