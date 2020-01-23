advertisement

Labor counselors have called for changes to end the horrific floods that hit families in north-west Leicestershire.

District councilors say the area is going through a “flood crisis” that affects “many residents” – and that they are starting to feel “disappointed”.

They say agencies need to start working together to manage flood risks and plan for emergencies, rather than having to “manage their own dysfunctional plumbing area in time”.

He precedes a meeting between councilors and residents at County Hall, Glenfield, tomorrow, January 23, to discuss ongoing issues at Measham and Moira.

Discussions will include examining flooding problems and exploring possible solutions.

Heavy rains have plagued the neighborhood in recent months, including in the village of Albert where firefighters could be seen wading in the knee-deep floods of John Street in November 2019.

The labor advisers said that the North West Leicestershire district council headed by Burton Live Tory, as well as the Leicestershire county council should work with road workers, the Environment Agency, the authorities water and property developers to manage flood risks.

County council chief Nick Rushton said £ 500,000 was spent investigating the causes of the recent floods and solving some drainage problems.

Measham South advisor Sean Sheahan said: “We cannot continue to address the flooding issues with the idea that each agency should manage its own dysfunctional piping sector in due course.

“This may put more emphasis on the unimproved parts of the system, exposing weaknesses, leading to a worse overall result.

“We need to take a more comprehensive and sure approach to this.

“Residents and local officials are starting to feel disappointed and we need to see positive action.”

Bev Smith, CEO of the North West Leicestershire District Council, said: “Unprecedented rainfall at the end of 2019 caused flooding problems in parts of our district and we are looking forward to meeting with the flood agency for the region, the Leicestershire County Council, and other partners, at their flood meeting this week.

“It is important that all organizations work together and put solid plans in place to prevent flooding in the first place and support residents if it happens.

“We are already working with the Leicestershire County Council and other authorities on flooding issues, and we will always adopt any improvements or new methods or work to improve our cooperative functioning.”

Leicestershire County Council chief Nick Rushton added: ” Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA), we take our responsibilities very seriously.

“Unfortunately, floods do occur and when they do, they affect lives and businesses. It is our job to do all we can by working with district councils and other agencies to mitigate this risk.

“At the national level, the government is investing £ 4 billion in new funding for flood defenses and flood prevention, and I will work with our members to make sure some of this money gets to us as well. than to press for a strengthening of our role within the framework of the LLFA.

“We are also investing more than £ 500,000 to investigate the causes of the most recent flooding in the county and resolve some of the associated drainage problems.”

