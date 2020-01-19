advertisement

Call the midwife is back for Series 9 in 2020 – here’s all you need to know.

Starting this weekend, Call The Midwife returns with eight new episodes.

Call The Midwife series 9 is currently airing Sunday evening at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

advertisement

A teaser for the new series reveals: “Budgets are cut and hospitals reorganized. Terraced houses are demolished and traditional family structures torn apart.

“There are demolition balls everywhere, and it is up to Sister Julienne, as well as the midwives and doctors at Nonnatus House, to help find a way out of the rubble. When they are- even threatened, their work becomes even more difficult. “

Set in 1965, Call The Midwife Series 9 saw the team deal with cancer, diphtheria, dementia, fistula and homelessness. They face the loneliness of the elderly, the trauma of an exhausted caregiver, and the provocative behavior of a vulnerable young prostitute.

They give birth to more babies born out of wedlock, take care of a couple whose beloved child dies and support a brave and beautiful new blind mother. Meanwhile, Turner’s own family is threatened, Lucille’s romance doesn’t go smoothly, and Sister Julienne is pushed to take an extraordinary step.

Call the midwife 2020 cast

The actors of Call The Midwife in the series 9 are

Helen George as Trixie Franklin

Jennifer Kirby as Valerie Dyer

Linda Bassett as nurse Phyllis

Judy Parfitt as sister Monica Joan

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Cliff Parisi as Frederick “Fred” Buckle

Miriam Margolyes as mother Mildred

Leonie Elliott as Lucille Anderson

Jenny Agutter as sister Julienne

Ella Bruccoleri as sister Frances

Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Call the midwife spoilers

In episode three this evening (Sunday January 19), Lucille is seconded to St Cuthbert when a parish sister is sick.

Lucille will supervise the student’s midwives and review her care at the hospital. There, Lucille experiences hostility from a future mother, Connie (Hannah Onslow), who is reluctantly resting in bed because her waters broke early. Connie’s attitude sounds like racism to Lucille, but she does it to give Connie the best care possible.

Nurse Crane goes to school to vaccinate new students and worries about meeting two brothers, Rahul (Ahaan Gupta) and Jalal (Gaavan Kharbanda), who are new and come from Sylhet in eastern Pakistan (Bangladesh). We don’t know what blows the boys had and nurse Crane takes care of talking to their parents.

The incubator fund is at a standstill and Shelagh calls on Violet, Trixie, Sister Frances and Valerie to organize a charity fashion show for the community. Girls have to think of an exciting theme to attract the locals, otherwise there will be no money raised.

The new Call The Midwife series airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement