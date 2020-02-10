advertisement

An apparently random release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has confirmed the return of the popular map of Rust.

CoD fans will almost certainly know that we are only a day away from the second season of Modern Warfare, which goes live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but the official website seems to be a bit ahead of the game.

A number of details for season two were released on the CoD website last week, but the page was updated later to remove the revelations. The update suggests that everyone in charge of the website has released information that should remain secret until the game is released on February 11th.

Nevertheless, the details should be welcomed by the players as the leak confirmed that Rust was making a comeback, as was the popular character Ghost.

Charlie Intel saw the information before it was removed and shared the details. He reported on the return of Ghost and the arrival of two new basic weapons, the GRAU 5.56 assault rifle and the 45 SMG long-range striker, new weapon designs and new weapon operator skins.

A short clip of the second season could be saved from the CoD website before it was removed – see below:

An official test released by Activision last week pretty much confirmed Ghost’s return, but the leak is the first confirmation of Rust’s return.

The popular card made its debut in Modern Warfare 2, and players have been speculating on a return of old cards that fans have favored since the first season of CoD: Modern Warfare.

Here is the official teaser:

Eagle-eye fans may have given the appearance of rust in last week’s teaser when three clips showed a crane, a dusty map, and some textures in the background that were very similar to those on the rust map.

The comeback of Rust and Ghost is likely to bring a sense of nostalgia to the new version, as many gamers grew up on Rust with friends or came across the skull faced with skull.

The new season is undoubtedly welcomed by the players as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare became the most played Call of Duty of this generation after its release last summer.

In a December press release, Activision announced that Modern Warfare has outperformed all previous Call of Duty multiplayer experiences of this generation. 500 million multiplayer hours have been played in nearly 300 million games since launch, due in part to the addition of crossplay between different systems.

Hopefully tomorrow’s release will do justice to season one!

