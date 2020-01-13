advertisement

New calls were made for a roundabout at a “deadly” intersection after a three-car accident.

The accident occurred at the junction of B5017 and A515 at Six Lanes’ End, Draycott in the Clay, and saw three people evaluated by paramedics.

advertisement

The junction has been the scene of many accidents over the years due to six roads leading to the same location.

Several calls have been made for a roundabout to strengthen security.

John Coupland, director of the nearby Eland Lodge equestrian center, said: “This is a deadly junction.

“I have 35 years of experience in the trucking industry and I think it is one of the most dangerous crossroads I have encountered.

“The problem is that nobody knows who has priority.

“You have two roads that fly on one side and two roads that fly on the other.

The Six Lane End accident

(Image: Burton Mail)

“People are hesitant and that’s when they make mistakes.

“It’s always here and you need a roundabout but there is no money for it.”

“The industrial area of ​​Marchington Cliff is really busy and there is usually a lot of traffic, so people are queuing up and getting impatient.”

Nigel Powlson, vice chairman of Draycott ward council, said he would welcome any improvement in roads around the area.

The counselor also suggested reducing the speed limit by 60 mph from the Yoxall end of the road and pointed out the speed issues.

He said: “As a parish council, we have long been concerned with the number of vehicles passing through the village, especially heavy goods vehicles.

“We are constantly talking to the Staffordshire County Council about how we can improve things, especially when it comes to safety.

“We have had some success in reducing the speed limit on Stubby Lane (to 40 mph) and (part of) the A515, so council agrees with us that the amount of traffic makes it a concern in security terms.

“It’s a confusing junction for those who don’t know it. Even if you know it, people don’t know who can go next.

“It would take a lot of money to sort it out.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Today’s accident (January 13) occurred at 7:36 a.m. and the West Midlands ambulance service assessed three people at the scene.

One person received treatment and all three were discharged because they did not require hospital care.

A Staffordshire police spokesman said the ambulance was necessary because one of the vehicles was in a hedge.

The Highways Agency was also called because a sign had been damaged.

Officers could be seen on each of the six roads leading to the traffic direction junction, as a white Volkswagen could be seen with a severely damaged front end.

Two men in the Volkswagen remained at the scene until it was recovered and stated that they had not been injured.

The makes of the other cars involved are not known.

The Staffordshire County Council, which manages the county’s roads, was asked for comment.

.

advertisement