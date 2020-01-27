advertisement

Police are calling for information after a Perthshire butcher shop was broken into.

Scottish police used social media to update the public about the Stanley store incident.

A Facebook article published by the Tayside Police Division said: “Police Scotland is seeking information about a burglary at a butcher’s shop in Percy Street, Stanley, which occurred between 3:10 and 3:40 a.m. Friday, January 24. “

During the incident, a door was broken and a three-digit amount of money was stolen.

Three people were then seen fleeing the store towards Charlotte Street.

The police have no other information or description of the people.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 101, mentioning the reference number 0443 of 24 January.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 11.

