advertisement

A call has been launched to raise funds to help the family of a 15-year-old cancer patient when he goes abroad for potentially life-saving treatment.

Chloé Hallatt launched the online call to help Charlie Hull’s family be with him when he goes into therapy to try to fight his condition.

advertisement

Charlie, of Melton, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in October after complaining of one point and doctors thought he might have a kidney problem.

He found a tennis ball-like bump near his ribs and went to A&E, where a CT scan revealed that it was Ewing’s sarcoma – a rare type of cancerous bone tumor.

(Image: photo provided by family)

Sam Smith, Charlie’s mom, said the NHS should fund proton beam therapy in Germany or the United States.

Proton beam therapy is a type of radiation therapy that uses a beam of high-energy protons, which are small parts of atoms, rather than high-energy X-rays (called “photons”) to treat specific types of Cancer.

Friend Chloe is trying to raise £ 5,000 so the whole family can go with Charlie on their two-month therapeutic trip.

“It is important that the whole family can be together to help Charlie,” said Chloe. “It was my idea to put this in place so that we could try to raise funds to get there.

“I know they don’t have a huge amount of spare money, it would be amazing.

“The money would also help them pay for Melton’s return trips to the hospital when he is treated.”

Read more

More Melton News

Mom Sam said she was grateful to Chloe for making the call.

“I can’t thank her enough,” she said. “It would be incredible if we could all go with Charlie.

“It would benefit him so much because he would be so much happier with all of us around him.

“My trip is covered by the NHS but I have three other children, two with disabilities. My husband is my caregiver due to my mental health issues.

“It would calm Charlie so much if we could all be there.” It would just be the most incredible gift from people. “

Charlie before the start of his treatment

(Image: photo provided by family)

Doctors at Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham prescribed nine cycles of chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy for Charlie.

Doctors hope to shrink the tumor by 90% by April so surgeons can remove the lump.

He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and has lost his hair and 7 kg of weight, and is vomiting due to exposure to radiation.

“Charlie never complains,” said Sam. “He has completed six cycles of chemotherapy and it hits him really hard.

“If all goes well, they hope to operate and remove the rib with the tumor in place and then we can get proton beam therapy.”

“For him to know that we would all be there with him would be such a boost for him during this difficult time.”

Charlie lost his hair but must have laughed when his best friend arrived at his door.

“His best friend Casey Worthington was at the front door,” said Sam. “He knew Charlie had lost his hair from the chemotherapy so he went to have his head shaved.

Charlie (left) and Casey

(Image: photo provided by family)

“It was a lovely and moving moment. Then we all laughed.”

Charlie’s family has already been touched by the kindness of strangers after a local builder converted the teenager’s room for free so he could go home for Christmas.

Brent Penniston did the conversion work of £ 500 for free as a festive gift to the family.

He converted Charlie’s room into a sterile, germ-free environment where he could receive treatment.

The online fund had raised £ 2,601 today.

To donate to the fund, click here

.

advertisement