LAKE ARIEL, Pa. – The call is at a local zoo and it may sound like a strange request.

“Let’s find a good tree,” Leah Kasheta said softly, searching through a pile of discarded Christmas trees.

That’s right – Christmas trees.

“This is my training for today,” Kasheta laughed as she dragged the tree up the hill to the Padas Monkey fence in Claws ‘N’ Paws near Hamlin.

Although there are no visitors at the zoo during the winter months, animals and animal keepers look after them every day.

“All animals, they stay here. Many animals cannot come out in the winter. Now our giraffe has to stay in the shed because its entire garden is covered with ice. As soon as it melts, it can come out,” Kasheta explained.

“The animals tolerate fairly well, as you can see the lions, they are out, they like being outside, they don’t mind, they can handle the winter pretty well, but they do have a heated house to enter as good.”

During these cold months, with little interaction, Kasheta and the other animal caretakers look for ways to change the animals’ daily routines. That’s where your Christmas tree comes.

“It’s called enrichment, we try to give every animal here new enrichment every day. It stimulates the mind,” Kasheta said, looking at the monkeys looking at the Christmas tree. “It’s just something else, we don’t get them in the summer or spring, so it’s just new to them.”

While some use the trees to play, these Patas monkeys search for hidden sweets inside. The menu?

“Melon, apples and some cheerios,” Kasheta explained.

You can hand in your tree every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. just outside the gift shop. Make sure that all decorations have been removed before you turn off the tree.

“We’ll take as many trees as anyone wants to donate. And we’ll find a way to use them, and if we don’t, we’ll replace it well. Don’t be shy, bring your tree down.”

