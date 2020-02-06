advertisement

Reality is recovering sooner or later, and this seems to be happening with the state’s very expensive, but apparently failed, efforts to fill a yawning “achievement gap” among the state’s nearly 6 million elementary and secondary school students.

Earlier in the decade, when Jerry Brown took up his second governorship, he persuaded lawmakers to create the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF).

It ended up with dozens of “categorical aids” that provided local government with government funds for specific purposes, gave school officials the freedom to spend what was formerly limited money, and added more money to the pot to help students who stayed behind academically.

However, strangely enough, Brown refused to closely monitor how the money was spent on so-called “needy” students, mostly poor and / or English learners, or whether the performance gap narrowed for officials to make it work.

The basic assumption of LCFF was – and is – that expanding spending would automatically lead to better results. However, after more than half a decade of operation and constant external criticism, including extensive reporting by CalMatters, this assumption collides with a reality that is currently officially recognized.

At the end of last year, State Examiner Elaine Howle, who had been instructed by lawmakers to deal with LCFF, reported that “the state does not specifically require districts to spend or track how they spend resources and concentrates on intended student groups; Therefore, neither government nor local interest groups have sufficient information to assess the impact of these funds on the intended student groups. “

This is exactly what civil rights and educational reform groups, loosely organized as an “equality coalition”, said and urged lawsuits against certain school districts.

This week, Gabriel Petek, the legislative budget analyst, felt he should set up a working group to analyze how LCFF and other efforts to help underperforming students worked.

The Petek report outlined the dimensions of the performance gap and found that despite the over $ 20 billion in federal and state funding provided annually to students in need, there has been little evidence of success.

Petek suggested several ways in which accountability could be increased. The most interesting thing would be government intervention for local school systems that “can continue to have a long track record of poor performance.”

For many years, the state has had a system in place to monitor the finances of local school districts and to intervene in those who have persistent problems balancing their households, including government takeovers in the worst cases. But it didn’t intervene for educational failure.

The Petek report says what he calls “academic support” could “involve major redesigning and realigning core spending within the district so that current funds are used more effectively.”

However, he and the working group suggest that the intervention only cover the areas that ask for it and not involuntarily, as is the case in financial matters. That seems to be a recipe for inaction. School officials are just as unlikely to report educational deficiencies themselves as they are to highlight their financial deficiencies.

The state – again over Brown’s reluctance – is finally starting to build a comprehensive system for collecting and analyzing data on educational achievement and its shortage. An important way to use such a system is to tackle school systems that chronically disadvantage their students by not preparing them for a productive life

CalMatters is a not-for-profit journalistic company dedicated to explaining how California State Capitol works and why. More stories from Dan Walters can be found at calmatters.org/commentary

