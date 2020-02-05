advertisement

Developers, landlords, Facebook, unions, the state chamber of commerce, real estate agents, environmental groups and even the AARP wanted to see the bill.

City mayors such as San Francisco’s London Breed and San Josés Sam Liccardo, not to mention Senator Toni Atkins, the Senate Democratic leader, who usually has a pretty good say in bills from her chamber.

advertisement

Senate Bill 50, a measure that would have forced cities to allow more medium-sized homes near public transportation and next to some single-family homes, did not get enough votes in California law to survive 2020 before the deadline expired.

The question now is how Governor Gavin Newsom wants to achieve one of the campaign’s most important goals: building millions of new houses. And if cities, anti-gentrification activists, and suburban homeowners could slow down the variety of powerful interests that support this bill, what development options remain?

“California’s housing affordability crisis requires our state to pass a historic housing production bill,” Newsom said in a statement shortly after the bill was rejected by Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

What is the bill for housing production?

Here are some options. The governor may not like many of them.

Put zone changes in an invoice package – with new developments

The governor set a campaign goal of 3.5 million new housing units by 2025 to alleviate the crippling affordability crisis in the state. In his first year in office, California was well on the way to licensing around 120,000 units – far from Newsom’s boldness or what experts say to offset rising rents and property prices (final numbers for 2019 are expected soon).

After Newsom intervened last year to pass a tenant protection law, it was vowed to focus on housing production in 2020 – legislation that would make it easier for developers to create new homes with market-driven prices and low incomes.

Although the governor has never received the governor’s express consent, supporters of the residential transit law believed that it would in fact serve as a legislative tool for the governor’s ambitions.

A UCLA analysis found that cities across California would likely have to have a dramatic “upward zone” – a much denser development, where it is currently prohibited by law – for Newsom to get close to 3.5 million new homes. This is exactly what SB 50 tried.

“An agenda for housing production without development reform is incomplete,” said Senator Scott Wiener, the San Francisco Democrat who drafted the bill. “Restrictive zoning sets a mathematical ceiling for the new housing you can build.”

To lift this ceiling, the increase may now need to be combined with a city sweetener that refuses to allow the state to interfere with local control over housing decisions. This sweetener could be a redevelopment – a government program that cities used and abused to fund affordable housing before former governor Jerry Brown disbanded the program almost a decade ago.

The cities have been desperate for this loss of revenue since then.

“Legislature can stand up to a tough production bill, and when combined with funding, it becomes even less challenging,” said Wiener. “I would like to see SB 795 go hand in hand with a comprehensive development reform,” said a draft law by San Jose Democratic Senator Jim Beall, who is trying to revive the redevelopment.

But redevelopment is the kind of sweetener that Newsom might get sick of. The governor vetoed Beall’s restructuring law last year and is unwilling to commit the government to billions of dollars in ongoing expenses.

Wiener also pointed out that any production bill would benefit from being included in a wider package of other housing bills – some for tenants and anti-gentrification groups, others for cities. Ironically, Newsom’s housing services last year could have caused the SB 50 to fail in 2020.

“The idea was to combine SB 50 with a tenant protection bill and a finance bill and the bills (for the apartment next door) … and to have a real package,” said Wiener. “After the Tenant Protection Act was passed without SB 50, the leverage decreased significantly.”

Wait for your new hives and carrots to arrive

Again and again, Newsom administration officials asked about their housing plans and all offered a version of the following: Just wait for the things we have already done to start happening.

They relate mainly to administrative efforts – some of which were under the Jerry Brown government – to force cities to allow more housing. Newsom’s housing division tripled the number of units planned in Southern California. Huge new housing rates for the Bay Area are in sight.

“Since we already have a much larger number, our cities have to think about a greater density and height in order to comply with these laws,” Jason Rhine, deputy legislator of the city association, rejected the Vienna law. “Many of the goals of SB 50 are only achieved on the basis of the applicable law.”

However, there are legitimate questions as to whether new government sanctions will effectively force California cities that have long violated state housing laws.

Newsom’s original proposal to withhold gas tax revenue from cities that stubbornly violated their government-imposed housing objectives received little support. A replacement scheme that allows a judge to punish non-compliant cities has yet to be tested.

California Environmental Quality Law Reform

Good luck. If the Vienna calculation were comparable to the ascent to the Half Dome, the so-called CEQA reform would be equivalent to the ascent to the Himalayas.

His bill was the rare piece of housing legislation that brought together developers, unionized workers, and most environmental groups.

These groups – major sources of campaign donations for democratic legislators – would go to war against each other due to the amendment to the California Environmental Quality Act. Developers have long argued that the law is an annoying tool that workers and neighborhood groups use to block and delay new developments and add unnecessary costs to projects.

“It’s difficult,” said Dan Dunmoyer, president of the California Building Industry Association, the developer lobby group at the Capitol. “If the lawyers from the industrial and environmental community, the process lawyers and the local authorities are against it, it is very difficult to enforce this.”

Newsom tried to negotiate a deal between developers and workers last year to change the law, but to no avail. And reports of ongoing tensions between construction workers’ unions and Newsom’s administration have reduced the prospect of compromise.

Legislators are not considering a proposal to seriously change the law.

Reduce punch fees

Another cost factor that developers repeatedly claim to hinder the construction of new homes? Fees imposed by local governments on new developments for parks, schools and other infrastructures to serve residents of a new development.

Newsom could find some leeway here. Cities could be susceptible to cutting fees as long as they get that revenue from another source.

“It is unavoidable to have a conversation about impact charges,” said Rhine, lobbyist for the League of Cities. “We are open to new financing options. We just have to make sure that we are healthy. You can’t build a house without sewers, infrastructure and roads. “

There may be a legislative tool that Newsom could take here – a bill from Timothy Grayson, Democratic member of Concord, to provide more transparency about how much cities charge for a new home. Supporters want to expand the calculation to see how much cities can calculate.

However, the impact of such a cap on the housing shortage in California would fall far short of the broader options.

“We strongly support this bill,” said Louis Mirante, California legislative director “Yes in My Backyard,” who sponsored the defeated Vienna bill, by email.

“But I want to make it clear that nothing in the legislation responds to the real estate crisis with the proportionality of SB 50.”

advertisement