advertisement

California’s largest, most important – and perhaps most problematic – government program is the education of nearly 6 million elementary and middle school students.

Federal, state, and local taxpayers spend more than $ 100 billion each year, based on the hope or hope that the state’s 944 school districts, ranging from 400,000 students (Los Angeles Unified) to four students (Lincoln Elementary ) is enough to raise our children appropriately.

advertisement

In education, California’s academic performance is mediocre at best, measured by state and federal tests. The most troubling aspect is the large and persistent “performance gap” that separates more than 3 million poor and English-speaking students from wealthier and English-speaking classmates.

Former governor Jerry Brown supported a revision of school funding to narrow the gap by giving school districts more money for underperforming students.

However, tens of billions of dollars later, there is little evidence that the money is fully used for this good cause or that it has a noticeable impact. A recent report by state auditor Elaine Howle examined Brown’s Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) and highlighted some obvious shortcomings.

Brown stubbornly refused to allow close government surveillance of LCFF spending, citing a self-defined principle of “subsidiarity” – indeed, that school officials are doing the right thing.

Since leaving, successor Gavin Newsom has been more interested in solving the problems of the LCFF and has encouraged lawmakers such as San Diego MP Shirley Weber and external reform groups that were critical.

The school has opposed tighter supervision and instead claims that more money – much more – is needed to fill the gap. The more or less official goal is that taxpayers spend more than $ 5,000 per student or $ 30 billion more each year.

School unions and others in the establishment will try to get voters to adopt an election this year that will change the national property tax limit under Proposition 13 and generate more tax revenue from commercial property owners.

If passed, a 40% share of the tax increase would generate approximately $ 1,000 more per student.

But even without levying new taxes, school spending has increased significantly in the past ten years thanks to a strong economy, a coincidence of state income taxes and a law that gives schools a large share of the bounty – around 50%. Newsom’s new budget, launched this month, continues this trend.

That said, much of the new money, including much of the LCFF share, has been used up, according to a new report by the legislator’s budget analyst, by increasing teacher salaries and out-of-class expenses, especially the soaring cost of pensions and healthcare Gabriel Petek points this out.

In the meantime, school attendance is falling due to a declining birth rate and the migration of young families from the state as a whole, as Petek’s report also notes.

Since most government school grants are based on school enrollment, revenues in areas with declines are flattening as operating costs increase.

Several large urban school districts – Los Angeles Unified, Oakland Unified, and Sacramento Unified – are experiencing a financial crisis due to their irregular management, along with a handful of small rural and suburban areas.

The future of students as citizens, parents and productive workers, as well as California’s economic and social prosperity depend on an effective school system.

Since advisers like Howle and Petek inform politics about the serious education and financial problems of schools, the question arises whether they will be addressed or left to the party.

CalMatters is a nonprofit journalistic company dedicated to explaining how the Capitol state of California works and why. More stories from Dan Walters can be found at calmatters.org/commentary

advertisement