The economy has boomed over the past decade, which has brought local governments a drop in sales and wealth taxes. Despite the difficult economic times, California cities have complained about their economic plight. Some even fear bankruptcy unless something is done to change financial performance.

What explains this division? The answer is simple. The cost of remuneration for public servants, particularly for pension and pension benefits, continues to grow exponentially, consuming more and more of the local general fund budget. Just visit the Transparent California website to get a feel for the breathtaking wages and benefits levels.

Instead of addressing this well-documented problem, local leaders have relied on a proven method: asking local taxpayers to increase taxes on themselves. California voters will see the latest evidence of this in the ballot box during the March 3 primary. The California Taxpayers Association (CalTax) recently released a list of more than 230 tax increases applicable to local elections.

These increases include school bonds, general bonds, package taxes, sales taxes and temporary occupancy taxes. The proposed walks have all limits on how the money can be spent, but money is fungible. When cities and school districts spend too much on pensions and employee compensation, they have to find money elsewhere.

Local governments and school districts always praise these measures as necessary expenditures to rebuild decaying schools, maintain congested parks, and provide better police services, but cannot be fooled. Any new local tax these days is essentially a pension tax. These governments compile the ballot summaries and provide “voter information” so that they can dissuade the discussion from the real causes of their taxation dangers.

To make matters worse, a nationwide election in March known as Proposition 13, but unrelated to the original tax-limiting Proposition 13 from 1978, contains a problematic provision that significantly increases debt limits for local school districts. If so, local voters will see even more bonds to raise property taxes in future votes.

“Pension costs have been squeezed out and are likely to continue to replace the resources needed for public aid, welfare, leisure and libraries, health, public works, other social services, and in some cases public security,” warned former Democratic MP Joe Nation in a report 2017 for the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

The picture has not improved since then. Senator John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, released a report on local government financial health last month and found that California’s communities rose from $ 22.7 billion in 2017 to $ 31.5 billion in 2018. That’s a 39 percent increase in these unfinanced liabilities in just one year. This is also comparable to the 40 percent increase in non-funded liabilities for the state’s 944 school districts within a year. “

It is no wonder that local governments and school districts – supported by public sector unions who want to maintain the flow of money for the benefit of their members – keep pushing tax increases. Nothing will force these agencies to use their budgets more wisely, to control public employees’ remuneration, or to urge the state government to undertake serious pension reforms as long as voters continue to give them more of their hard-earned money.

