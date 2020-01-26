advertisement

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed a fourth US case of a new pneumonia-like virus from China.

The Los Angeles County public health department said on Sunday that the infected person presented for treatment after he noticed that he was not well and was currently receiving medical treatment.

The individual is a returning traveler from the city of Wuhan, China. The case follows confirmed cases in Orange County, California, Washington State and Chicago.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the Orange County case. The person was also a traveler from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the epidemic – and tested positive for the virus, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced on Saturday. The patient is isolated in hospital and in good condition.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing, and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family which is a close cousin of the deadly SARS and MERS viruses which have caused epidemics in the past.

The California cases came on the heels of diagnostics in Washington State on January 21, and in Chicago on January 24. The two patients – in Washington, a man in his thirties and in Chicago, a woman in his sixties – had also traveled to China.

Dozens of people have died from the virus in China, which has imposed massive travel bans in hard-hit parts of the country in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus, and the US consulate in Wuhan announced on Sunday that it would evacuate its staff and certain individuals on board a charter flight.

The CDC expects more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus, which should have an incubation period of about two weeks, as the number of confirmed cases worldwide approaches 2,000. The CDC screens passengers for direct flights and connections from Wuhan at five major airports in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

CDC advice indicates that people who have had casual contact with the patient are at “minimal risk” of developing an infection. There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County and the risk of local transmission remains low, the statement said. More details of the case have not been released.

