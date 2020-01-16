advertisement

BUTTE MEADOWS, Ca. – A week-long search came to a successful conclusion on Wednesday when a Californian woman was found alive in her snow-covered area vehicle in the mountains north of Sacramento.

Paula Beth James, 68, was rescued after a search helicopter saw her in her Toyota 4Runner near the remote Butte Meadows, Butte County Sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was in the snow. James is conscious, talks and is being treated at the Enloe Medical Center, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

“We are all grateful for this happy result and wish her a speedy recovery,” said the sheriff’s office.

Temperatures in Butte Meadows have reached the lowest 30 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. Mountain trips around Butte Meadows are strongly discouraged this week by the NWS because a winter storm is expected to drop heavy snowfall.

Authorities say it is unclear how long James was in the area, but that she was visibly cold when two search and rescue authorities took her to paramedics. James’s family told the authorities that she is suffering from dementia.

“It just felt like we were doomed,” her stepdaughter, Laura Powell, told CNN branch KTXL. “So it was literally a miracle that those guys just found her close.”

“I am just so grateful for the relief that everyone will have tonight knowing that she is safe and warm and nourished and that we can bring her home quickly,” she told the station.

