advertisement

If you want to lose weight, you should always do this for yourself and not for others, knowing that each fitness trip consists of unique goals and motivations.

And under no circumstances should you compromise your health and well-being in the long run, because you fear that in the short term it may affect another person’s self-esteem.

advertisement

27-year-old Kylie Hansen from Taft, California, has struggled to maintain a healthy weight all her life, although she has been a cheerleader and swimmer for 12 years.

Check out Kylie below, who is working to achieve her fitness goals:

Like many people, Kylie had become addicted to eating large amounts of fast food, and this challenged her body. After Kylie reached her heaviest weight – 18st 5lb and a British size 22 – she knew that she had to make some changes to avoid serious health problems.

After deciding to lose weight in 2013, Kylie decided on July 1st, 2013 for a vertical sleeve gastrectomy.

I was not trained in nutrition. I turned to food for everything. When I was sad, I ate. When I was happy, I ate. When we celebrated, we ate. Everything I did was about food.

People don’t realize that food addiction is real, and that’s what I fought against. I had a great life with a lot of friends. I have not allowed my obesity to take on the quality of my life, but I knew that at some point I would have health problems that could affect the quality of my life if I did not change anything soon.

In the operation, they remove part of your stomach and are shaped to resemble a banana. The surgery is a tool to boost weight loss.

Kylie has been on a strict diet and exercise regime for more than two years, and her hard work has paid off.

Kylie didn’t eat ramen, muesli and frozen foods and reduced her daily calorie intake from 2,500 to 1,500. Now the day begins with a nutritious breakfast with two eggs, a slice of toast and broccoli.

Kylie stays motivated throughout the day by eating peanut butter superfood shakes and apples, and exercising for at least 30 minutes every day.

Kylie does not use processed foods and instead enjoys ground turkey with vegetables for lunch and grilled chicken with sweet potatoes and beans for dinner.

Kylie now weighs 30 kg and fits a British 14-16 cm dress. She is far happier and loves to include running and exercise in her routine.

Making the necessary changes to achieve the life she wanted was not easy, and Kylie initially struggled to get her brain to adapt to her new diet.

Waking up after the operation and learning that you can’t eat it was the hardest part for me. Our brain is still wired the same way. If I had a food addiction before the surgery, I still had the addiction after the surgery.

I vividly remember my first restaurant trip after the operation. I ordered mussel soup and had to scoop out everything in the soup except the broth. I remember crying because I had a hard time not eating the foods I wanted so much.

My whole family was obese and we all finally had weight loss surgery. I am proud to say that we have all made our health a priority and live our best lives. It was great that each of them got support.

However, not all Kylies supported lifestyle changes. When she started losing weight, her boyfriend at the time felt insecure and even urged her to “stop losing weight”.

My friend at the time of my surgery was my first and we were together for about four years. He didn’t support me. He felt more insecure the more I lost weight and finally asked me to stop losing weight.

At some point people said I was too small. But I didn’t let myself be disturbed. I gradually gained the courage and confidence to leave the relationship and learned to only accept people in my life who brought me the energy I needed and wanted.

Fortunately, Kylie has since found love and support in Jacob, 28. The couple had been friends since the age of nine – even together on the same swimming team – and now has a two-year-old son, Jameson.

I struggled to be obsessed with the idea of ​​being thin – something I had never experienced before. I struggled with my food addiction and had to “train” my brain to want and desire foods that fueled my body rather than ordering the amount of food I had previously eaten.

I had problems when I reached my three-year post-op mark. I became addicted to losing weight and it was my only priority at the time. I was very confident and still saw my 25 kg body in the mirror.

But in six years my quality of life will be much better. I can do things that I couldn’t do before. I love running and now I exercise as my stress reliever.

I learned that I have to be a good example for my son and future children. I learned how mentally tough I am and how much work (mentally and physically) is required to be on a health trip.

I learned to love fighting and traveling. I love my body and will continue to love it as I work towards my goals.

She gave tips for people in the same position and added:

There are foods that will help you achieve your goals, and there are foods that will not. When I ‘splurge’ and eat ‘bad food’, I definitely notice a difference in my feeling and the increase in dandruff. I have to be extra careful to decide if I really want the food or if it’s just a temporary feeling.

Start with the diet. Learn how to eat to strengthen your body. If you feel like you have a food addiction, work on it. Start working in slowly.

The trip has definitely helped me transform myself into who I am today, and I am so happy that I have now given priority to my health and hope to inspire others to do the same. I had no idea how much my life would change after I grabbed my health by the horns.

All the best for Kylie, who continues to take care of body and mind in the way that works best for her.

advertisement