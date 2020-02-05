advertisement

A school in California isn’t feeling love tonight after being fined for fundraising for The Lion King’s 2019 remake.

Emerson elementary school in Berkeley played the Disney teardrop after one of the fathers brought a copy to a parent fundraiser on November 15 last year. According to reports, those present did not believe in playing anything because the film was only a means of entertaining the children.

However, two months after the event, the school received a strictly worded email from Movie Licensing USA, the company that manages licensing for Disney and other Mammut film studios.

As CNN reported, the school was given a bill instructing them to raise a cool $ 250 for the alleged illegal screening of the film.

They were also informed that they would have to pay $ 250 for each film screening at future school events because they did not have a license with the company.

According to the email CNN received, the performance in question was considered a “public performance”, meaning that the school would need permission to:

Every time a film is shown outside the house, permission is required to show it because it is considered a public performance.

Every time films are shown without the appropriate license, the copyright is violated and the entity that shows the film can be punished by the studios. When a film is shown for entertainment purposes – including in the classroom – it is required by law that the school obtain a public performance license.

At the time of writing, it is not known exactly how Movie Licensing USA learned about the film’s first broadcast.

PTA President David Rose told CNN how the PTA would “somewhat reluctantly” cover the fine:

One of the fathers bought the film from Best Buy. He had it. We literally had no idea that we were breaking the rules.

Fortunately, after people contacted donations, Emerson Elementary School didn’t have to cover the $ 250 fine from the $ 800 donations it raised at the event.

Berkeley City Council member and Emerson Elementary School parents Lori Droste spoke to CNN about the injustice of the situation and stressed how Disney’s allegedly underpaid property tax rates had already had a negative impact on the area:

In 1979, an initiative called Proposition 13 was passed, which levies property tax on all properties. As a result, Disney’s property tax rates are at 1978 values, which translate into millions and millions of dollars a year that Disney does not pay.

For this reason, our schools are now extremely underfunded. We moved from the 1970s, when we were one of the best education systems in the United States, to one of the lowest.

