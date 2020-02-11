advertisement

A mother who is constantly mistaken for the sister of her 19-year-old daughter says the teenager is not offended by the comparison because they are “so close”.

When people see pictures of 43-year-old Joleen Diaz and her daughter Meilani Parks, they cannot believe that there is a 23-year age difference between them.

Joleen, a Northern California elementary school teacher, has revealed how she manages to keep her youthful look. She says her secret is a clean life.

The proud mother says that she is “very close” to Meilani, and the two do a lot of things together, such as shopping, training and traveling. “Sometimes we just lie down on the couch and talk,” she said.

Thanks to this closeness, the teenager doesn’t get offended when people think their mother is their sister, and Joleen says, “I think she doesn’t mind … I was quite young when I had her, so it’s not quite impossible that we could be sisters. ‘

Despite her youthful appearance, Joleen refuses to date her daughter at parties. She added: “I did my part in both – nowadays I prefer to stay at home, have a nice cup of hot tea and watch a good movie.”

The 43-year-old puts her youthful shine on her “healthy and active lifestyle”. She “rarely” drinks alcohol, rests a lot and has a “balanced and healthy” diet.

However, the key is her beauty regime:

I religiously take care of my skin and every day [I] wash my face in the morning and before I go to bed. And the real secret? Start early. I started taking care of my skin at a young age around 12 or 13. My mother bought Mary Kay and I secretly used her skin care products.

One product that has changed dramatically for me is tretinoin. Most people know it as Retin-A. I’ve been using it for about a year and a half now and I’ve seen my skin getting better and better.

I use sunscreen every day, even on cloudy, rainy days. I also use a vitamin C serum day and night. Good skin gives me confidence, even on days when I don’t look so good.

And if you’re wondering, Joleen is already insisting that young Meilani follow the same strict routine as she does. “Yes, I do,” she said. “I started around the age of 12.”

In addition to skin care products, the mother believes that her generally relaxed posture is also critical to her youthful appearance. “I’m pretty pragmatic and try not to worry too much about the past or anticipate future worries,” she said.

Joleen broke up with her husband 13 years ago, but the family still get along and go on vacation regularly. The mother says that she lives a “fairly simple life” and is “satisfied” with what she has.

She regularly posts pictures of the two on her Instagram, causing many social media users to express their confusion that Joleen has a teenage daughter.

In fact, some have pointed out that they cannot even find out who the mother and who the daughter is, and one person writes, “Which mother do I not understand?” Another asked, “Who had? who at this time. ‘

Others were incredulous of the reality of the relationship. One person asked, “Are you really a mother?” And another: “If you’re her mother … you’re officially the hottest mother in the world!”

If you’ll excuse me now while I’m buying a lot of moisture to delay the aging process … although I didn’t follow Joleen’s advice, I should probably have started 10 years ago. Ah great.

