Air quality

January 5, 2020 against Cynthia Shahan

I understand income barriers. So, bravo to California for helping those who want to change, afford to change. California’s new electric vehicles (EV) for lower income help them improve air quality and combat climate change by going electric. They can now receive $ 9,500 in EV incentives in certain regions, or even $ 14,000 if you add state incentives and all requirements are met.

California legislators want to ensure that electric vehicles are accessible to everyone. In particular, the incentives in this case are aimed at drivers with a lower income in disadvantaged communities. The scheme helps protect fresh air in those neighborhoods in two ways. With this incentive program, participants also have to rid themselves and all of us of an older, polluting vehicle – scrap it completely.

“Moving California” shares more information:

“The Clean Cars 4 All program (formerly known as the Enhanced Fleet Modernization Plus-Up Program – EFMP +) helps consumers with lower incomes get into cleaner technology vehicles by withdrawing their older, more polluting vehicle and upgrading it to a cleaner vehicle. Participants also have the option of replacing their older vehicle with alternative mobility options such as public transport passes. The program is limited to vehicle owners who live in participating air districts and those who meet the income and vehicle requirements. “

The incentives are up to a whopping $ 9,500 for the purchase of a new or used plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), full battery electric vehicle (BEV) or fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

I also appreciate the second choice: if you decide to go car-free, you can choose up to $ 7,500 in incentives to access public, private, and shared mobility options. And here’s something you don’t see that often: “The highest incentive amount under this program is for participants with the lowest incomes, who live in a disadvantaged community and who choose the cleanest vehicle technology.”

The Clean Cars 4 All program + suitability

The program is implemented through participating air districts. Eligibility and incentive amounts are based on the income of your household, where you live and the replacement vehicle you choose.

For more information about program specifications and suitability, visit the participating official program pages of participating air districts:

California has many highways that cause major air quality problems, but the state has been working to resolve this long-standing problem for quite some time. California also has a history of incentive programs to get rid of older, more polluting vehicles. Assembly Bill 630 from Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) was hired in 2017 and set up the Clean Cars 4 All program, thanks to an existing program. The existing program included ‘scrap and replace’. The program was created because of historical legislation that was adopted in 2007.

“Moving California is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that uses billions of cap-and-trade dollars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy and improve public health and the environment – especially in disadvantaged communities.”

The legislative body is conducting the interview with direct assistance to replace polluting older cars with cleaner cars or provide money for another clean mobility option.

Although $ 7,500 is available for regional public transportation systems, there is also an option for electric bicycles and bike-sharing in 2020 – “with Senate Bill 400 signing by state senator Thomas J. Umberg (D – Orange County), participants will see their options next year through the purchase of electric bicycles and memberships of bicycle shares. “

Bay Area

“The Clean Cars for All program in the Bay Area started in March and has assisted nearly 200 people driving old beaters, including some dating back to the 1980s,” said Rebecca Fisher at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District that the program.

Rachel Swan article on the program offers a personal insight into the experience of Ignacio Hernandez, a East Oakland resident who bought a 2016 Ford C-Max Energi, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, with the help of a grant of $ 9,500 from the program. He had to completely delete his Toyota Camry from 1996.

As an additional program stimulation, participants can get up to $ 2,000 for EV chargers. Start now with the plug-in life. It’s a friendlier one.

Sacramento

“The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District held a media launch in Sacramento on August 7 for its Clean Cars 4 All program. The full start comes at the beginning of 2020, “writes Planetizen.

Gooddaysacramento, CBS 13: “It has about $ 5 million to spend on around 400 people. Their goal is to get gas eaters off the road. But the catch? Your car must function and be at least 15 years old. According to the DMV, nine million cars driving on roads in California are 15 years or older. “

The CBS branch has included a news video in its report on the new program.

Getting the maximum of $ 9,500 + other federal and state incentives can be $ 14,000

In addition to the subsidy notes above, low and medium income consumers may be eligible for a $ 2500 state discount bonus for a new EV in addition to the standard $ 2,000 discount for battery-electric vehicles. Eligibility is based on federal poverty rates. $ 14,000 in grants can certainly help you get a good EV.

