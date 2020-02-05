advertisement

The federal government wants to introduce an immigration program in order to allow certain cities and areas to bring in new immigrants given local labor requirements.

In the election campaign, the Trudeau government said they would introduce the system. The person that Prime Minister Trudeau appointed for the job is Marco Mendico, a new immigration minister.

The purpose of the program is to put some of the decision-making skills in the hands of local communities based on their needs. Trudeau’s letter of mandate noted that there will be more than 5,000 spaces created with the implementation of the new program.

advertisement

According to the CBC, Mendico said the program helps “draw on local experiences, expertise, capacities to understand where job shortages are, where economic opportunities are, and how that information can help us select individuals who want to come to Canada to demanding their trade, to fulfill their opportunity. “

The current ratio of workers to retirees in Canada is 4: 1 according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). By 2035 that ratio is expected to drop to 2: 1.

In the last ten years about three-quarters of Canada’s population growth has come due to immigration. The IRCC predicts that by 2031, that number will rise to 80 percent.

Similar programs have been introduced to bring newcomers to rural areas and Atlantic Canada to fill jobs.

Leah Nord, who works for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce as director of workforce strategies and inclusive growth, noted that there are job gaps across the country. She added that close to 500,000 jobs are not being filled.

Many immigrants end up in Canada’s major cities, and this program aims to bring in and retain skilled workers in smaller communities.

Nord told the CBC, “One of the great ways to ensure immigration integration is to succeed is to have a job, to have integration into the labor market,” she added. “And that comes from the employer, from the rooms, from the business perspective. Getting them involved early on and making these liaisons is essential to success.”

She explained that many immigrants will be able to “hit the ground running” with job opportunities when they come.

Canadian Conference Board Chief Economist Pedro Antunes mentioned that with the aging population, immigrants will play a critical role in Canada’s labor market.

Antunes said, “Economic migrants play a big, big role … in helping us grow our workforce at a time when, if not for immigration, we will actually see a decline in the number of workers in Canada. “

According to the Conference Board, by 2030, the number of Boomer children reaching retirement age will be over nine million.

Mendicino’s letter of mandate also says: “This continues our modest and responsible growth in immigration, with a focus on welcoming highly skilled people who can help build a stronger Canada.”

Mendico is planning to review the results based on data and will work directly with the provinces and territories of Canada.

advertisement