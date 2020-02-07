advertisement

Luxury homes are a buyers market in Calgary.

File / Postmedia

The luxury market is recovering in major cities in Canada except for one. And this is Calgary, according to a recent report.

advertisement

Sotheby’s International Real Estate released its Top Level Report: Real Estate Real Estate 2019, following the $ 1 million plus market in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary.

“And (Calgary) is a market outside the main markets in Canada that has not seen positive profits in the last six months,” says Don Kottick, CEO of Sotheby’s Canada Realty International.

Overall, resale in the Calgary luxury market declined by about 13 percent in 2019 over 2018. All were said to have 531 homes of all types priced at $ 1 million or more sold last year in Calgary, compared to 611 one year ago.

Single-family homes make up 92 percent of all luxury sales. And sales generally in the high market account for only five percent of all sales in the city.

“It’s not a large number,” he says. “You’re looking at small numbers for transactions” compared to Toronto, where more than 17,000 units of $ 1 million or more are sold in the resale market, a 23 percent year-over-year increase.

What’s more, the Toronto market includes significantly more condo and Townhome sales, more than 1,400 in 2019 compared to 38 Townhomes and 16 condos in Calgary priced at $ 1 million or more.

“Both Vancouver and Toronto were off to slow starts, but they were chosen in the last six months,” he says. “They did not follow the historic cyclical market activity with more in the spring and less in the fall, and on the contrary it was the opposite.”

That didn’t happen in Calgary, seeing a second-half decline of about seven percent. It saw 243 homes from $ 1 million to $ 2 million sold in the first six months and 232 in the last six months. The trend was similar for the $ 2m to $ 4m price range, which saw 23 sales in the second half, compared to 31 from January to June last year. However, the city saw a two percent improvement year over year in the second half of 2019 over the last six months of 2018.

“Calgary is also the only one with an inventory surplus,” he says. “Other markets are very limited in inventory and affecting prices.”

The report notes that less than five percent of sales went to asking price in Calgary, while in Vancouver more than 10 percent went to asking price. In Toronto, more than 20 percent were sold over the asking price. The report also points to weaknesses in agriculture and energy weighed down the economy overall with Calgary’s unemployment rate remaining relatively stable at 6.9 percent compared to the national rate at 5.9 percent.

However, on a bright note, the city had the highest selling price last year since 2015. The northwest house sold for about $ 8.6 million – one of two properties selling over $ 4 million in the city.

According to media reports and previous MLS listings online, the property was previously purchased in 2013 for about $ 11 million, a record high at a time when the market was strong.

Kottick adds given the slow pace of sales, many luxury market sellers are likely to be willing to negotiate over the price.

“So the upper end still very much remains a buyers market.”

advertisement