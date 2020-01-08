advertisement

Red Crescent workers inspect plastic bags at site where Ukrainian International Airport International plane crashed after landing from Iranian Imam Khomeini Airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (Asia News Agency) Western)

WANA NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS

Iranian exiles in Calgary are mourning the loss of at least 30 Edmontonians believed to be among the 176 people killed after a plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran International Airport on Wednesday.

The passenger plane to International Airlines Ukraine transported 63 Canadians, in addition to 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians. The plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, when it crashed.

Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and nine crew members. There were also 10 Swedish nationals, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals.

Students, university professors, doctors and newlyweds from Edmonton are among those believed to have died. A new group of Edmontonians had traveled to Iran to attend a wedding and were returning home with newlyweds when the plane crashed.

Members of the Calgary Iranian community said there is further disturbing news coming from their hometown.

“The people of the Iranian community outside of Iran are so sad to hear the news after every bad news coming from that region,” said Eghbal Kayadan, publisher of Iran Khabar, a Calgary Farsi magazine. “People are suffering. They don’t know what happened. “

Kayadan described Alberta’s Iranian community as tight.

He said he recognized the names of students and staff at the University of Alberta on the casualty list, but did not know any of the victims personally.

Kayadan added that many Albertans were probably traveling through Ukraine on their return to North America because it is a more affordable option.

The clash, which killed everyone on board, occurred Wednesday morning, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases that housed US soldiers in response to the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

But both Ukrainian and Iranian officials said they suspect a mechanical issue crashed the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Kayadan called it a “frightening moment for the Iranian people in that region.”

“This is scary news for Iranian people living around and outside of Iran because Iranian people are always for peace in that region, but unfortunately the Iranian government always has a hand in this kind of stuff, putting the Iranian people in danger. all the time, “he said.

Fariborz Birjandian, who came to Canada from Iran some 33 years ago, said the news cycle is causing anxiety for other Iranian migrants.

“Overall, it’s a community under stress,” said Birjandian, the CEO of the Catholic Immigration Association in Calgary.

“I think the Iranian community in general all over the world, we are all under stress because of what’s going on there.”

It remains unclear what caused the plane to crash. Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for the Ministry of Roads and Transport in Iran, said there was a fire that struck one of its engines. The pilot lost control of the plane, sending it crashing to the ground, Biniaz said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The news from Iran today is devastating.

Our thoughts and hearts are with the families, friends and loved ones of the 63 Canadians who lost their lives in Tehran.

– Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) January 8, 2020

Hassan Razaeifar, head of the air accident investigation committee, said it appeared that the pilot could not communicate with Tehran air traffic controllers in the final moments of the flight. He didn’t elaborate.

The Canadian government issued a travel advisory Wednesday morning to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

“Avoid non-essential trips to Iran because of the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention.”

Prime Minister Jason Kenney issued a statement, saying he was “saddened by the devastating news that 63 Canadians, including a large number of Albertans, were among the victims.”

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I extend my deepest sympathies to passenger loved ones,” Kenney stated.

“Alberta is enriched by a small but dynamic and highly educated Iranian community. This is a terrible day for them, and I’m sure all Albertans join me to express our condolences to the whole community, who affected by this disaster. “

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will work with international partners to ensure the collision is fully investigated.

“Nobody knows what’s going on in that country,” Birjandian said. “Overall, it’s a community under stress … But definitely the anxiety remains because the conflict (with the US) can become serious.”

