Ania Dolganiuk with her little girl, Maja, born at the Peter Lougheed Center in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Yeast was Calgary’s New Year’s Eve baby for 2020.

Darren Makowichuk / DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

The little newborn waved in her mother’s arms, unaware of the room full of people celebrating her birth as Calgary’s first baby of 2020.

Baby Maya arrived at the Peter Lougheed Center at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, a week before the due date for the surprise of her mother, Ania Dolganiuk, father and big brother. The family had joked that Maya would arrive in time for the new year, but Dolganiuk never expected that to happen.

“We laughed at it and it happened exactly how we joked about it, but it’s a pleasant surprise. It’s funny how you can plan for something and then something unexpected happens,” the mother said.

Her 21-month-old brother, Yakub, is already her biggest fan, sharing his favorite toys with her that is not common practice for her, according to Dolganiuk. In the hospital room, Jakub repeated his sister’s name, again and again, only stopping to shout “Choo Choo” as he placed his favorite toy train in her little hands. He quickly went again repeating “Maya, Maya, Maya”.

Weighing in at six pounds and 10 ounces and reaching 49 centimeters tall, Maya was also born with a full head of dark hair. Her parents chose Maya as her name because in some cultures it means princess.

Maya was the city’s first child of 2020 with over an hour and a half.

“She is healthy and brings a lot of joy to our family. With her birth date since January 1, 2020, it’s a beautiful day to have a birthday and celebrate, “said Dolganiuk, who can’t take his eyes off the newborn.” We wish everyone a happy, peaceful and healthy year. “

