Olive Oluwafemi, 4, passed away on December 19, 2014. Her father Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with her death.

Four-year-old Rebekah Oluwafemi suffered a “catastrophic” spinal cord injury at the hands of her father, a prosecutor said Monday at the start of a murder trial in Calgary.

Crown attorney Melissa Bond, detailing the case she expects she and co-prosecutor Donna Spaner to call, said the girl also suffered “multiple non-accidental injuries” on the day of her death on December 19, 2014.

And Bond told Bench Court Justice Suzanne Bensler that it is the Crown’s theory that Rebekah’s father, Rebekah’s father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, caused the infant injury.

“Rebecca’s cervical spine injury, combined with other non-accidental wounds to her body, will lead this court to the irrefutable conclusion of the necessary purpose for second-degree murder,” Bond said.

“The accused caused multiple non-accidental injuries in Rebekah on December 19th. One of the injuries to his back led to her collapse and her death.”

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is accused of the death of his daughter Olive Oluwafemi.

Oluwafemi, 43, was charged nearly a year after the girl was rushed to the Peter Lougheed Center, where attempts to save her life failed.

Bond said Oluwafemi was the sole caretaker for his daughter that day after his wife, the girl’s mother, Itunu Oluwafemi, left for work around 8:30 p.m.

A bakery vendor followed the home around 12:20 p.m. and saw the girl alive.

But shortly after 3 p.m. Oluwafemi called his wife to work and she ran home, the prosecutor said.

When she arrived the accused was performing CPR on his daughter.

Emergency services arrived at 3:40 pm. to find that the baby was not breathing and was in cardiac arrest.

Bond said the prosecution will call two pathologists, Dr. Christopher Milroy and Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, to explain how the baby died.

She said Adeagbo, who performed the autopsy at Rebekah, determined she had multiple injuries to “the head, abdomen, spine and upper and lower extremities”.

Adeagbo identified bruising on both sides of the baby’s head, ruptures in her upper chest, and “wide” bruises and abrasions on her back and upper and lower limbs.

Milroy, who specializes in assessing child injuries, reviewed the Adeagbo autopsy report as well as photos of the girl.

“The Crown expects that Dr. Milroy will testify that on the afternoon of December 19, Rebekah suffered a catastrophic injury to her spine,” Bond told Bensler.

“This injury was the result of a severe trauma to the force.”

Milroy is also expected to testify that she agrees with Adeagbo’s findings Rebekah endured “numerous significant areas of bruising on her body and multiple impacts on her head”.

Oluwafemi’s trial is set for three weeks.

He is free on bail pending a settlement to the matter.

KMartin@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @KMartinCourts

