advertisement

Lion Dance and Dragon entertain the crowd during Chinese New Year celebrations in downtown Calgary on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

The fiery sound of fireworks displaying signaled the start of Chinese New Year celebrations in Calgary on Saturday to welcome the Rat Year.

advertisement

Hundreds gathered outside the Calgary Chinese Cultural Center in Chinatown to watch festive dragon and lion dance performances, listen to speeches and take part in a traditional attentive ceremony where they are ‘awakened’ by colorful beings.

Speakers said the new animal in the zodiac represents prosperity, intelligence and dexterity.

“It has the ability to survive and prosper in the most adverse and challenging conditions,” explained Malcolm Chow, president of the cultural center.

“Alberta and Calgary have faced many challenges in the past years – low oil prices, slow economy, difficulty in obtaining resources in the global market – but our little friend, little one (rat), must be our inspiration. “.

The Lion Dance and Dragon entertain the crowd during Chinese New Year celebrations in downtown Calgary on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

The Lion Dance and Dragon entertain the crowd during Chinese New Year celebrations in downtown Calgary on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Chow said the new year should inspire Calgarians to work together and rise above their strands, as our “little friend” would say.

Speakers Chairman Naheed Nenshi and United Conservative Party MLA Josephine Pon spoke about the many incredible contributions of Chinese Albertas and the long history of Chinatown in Calgary.

Nenshi also spoke about the symbolic meaning of Rat Year.

“Alberta is officially one of the only mouse-free jurisdictions in the world, but this is a rat that we welcome,” Nenshi said.

“If the rats are present, it means there is grain in the silo, it means that there is prosperity and, so, this is my wish for all of us this Rat Year, that we have a year of great prosperity – material prosperity, prosperity in our families, prosperity in our community. “

But while Calgarian enjoyed the joyous celebration on the streets of Calgary, many in China were forced to stay indoors for the biggest celebration of the year in light of the novel’s coronavirus.

When Xu Lu, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Calgary, received the microbe on Saturday she spoke of the explosion.

“The beginning of this year was quite unusual. We are facing the challenges of a new virus, “Lu said.” As long as we work together, we can overcome this disease and conquer it. “

Lu Xu, Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, attends Chinese New Year celebrations in downtown Calgary on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Nenshi, drawing attention to Lu’s remarks, reflected her sentiments and said that together, as a global community, we can take care of all those affected.

“Our thoughts are directed to the people in China today who will have a very different holiday than they are used to,” he said.

Cody Tang, a dancer with the Jing Wo Cultural Association, said he is angry that some people in China will not be able to celebrate Chinese New Year as normal, but said they will still feel the energy that accompanies the celebrations.

“I know they can’t go outside and spend it with their family or friends living in different houses, but at least they can spend it together,” Tang said.

The first case of Coronavirus in Canada was confirmed Saturday afternoon. The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto said they are caring for a patient who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus originated.

The adult male is in stable condition and is admitted to an isolation room.

The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center is taking care of a patient who has a confirmed case of the new coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China.

The patient is in stable condition and is admitted to an isolation room. More info: https://t.co/BDLgqfjAzw

– Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center (@Sunnybrook) January 25, 2020

Global authorities have confirmed more than 1,300 cases of the coronavirus novel and 41 people have died since Saturday, with most of these deaths occurring in Wuhan.

Unprecedented blockades are set in Wuhan, with a population of about 11 million, and neighboring Huanggang, a city of about seven million people. Other cities have stopped transport.

Canadian health officials said Friday that massive coronavirus quarantines will not take place in Canada if the virus is detected here. They also noted that authorities were better prepared than they were during the 2003 SARS outbreak that killed 44 Canadians.

alsmith@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @alanna_smithh

advertisement