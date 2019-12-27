advertisement

Guam Kingfisher is considered extinct in nature, but a program from the Calgary Zoo hopes to change it.

Calgary Zoo is at the center of a worldwide effort to restore an exotic bird that has been extinct in the wild for 30 years.

And if King Guam successfully returns to the beautiful Pacific island where it once flourished, he can secure the project for countless other species that exist only in zoos around the world, to be seen and heard again in their habitats. natural.

Axel Moehrenschlager is director of conservation and science at the city’s zoo, and heads the Conservation Transfer Specialists Group, a global organization that is a result of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The role puts it at the center of efforts around the world to bring hundreds of thousands of endangered animals and plants back to their natural habitats.

That is why he is so excited about the potential return of the fish owner – or as the bird is known locally – after decades in which such a conclusion appeared beyond reach.

“This is the latest story of something disappearing, but there is still hope,” Moehrenschlager said.

The bird had long been a symbol of beauty and grace on US territory in the Western Pacific, east of the Philippines. But when brown tree snakes were inadvertently introduced through boats from Indonesia half a century ago, ecological balance was upset.

Without natural predators, snakes quickly spread to Guam and systematically deceived the once living bird population. Older residents are now talking about a time when everyone would wake up to birds – unlike today, when there is silence at dawn.

The fisherman would have been completely gone if not for the scientists who captured a few dozen of the population that was disappearing 30 years ago, and given them new homes and captive breeding grounds at zoos around the world.

Any chance of the bird returning to Guam seemed inexistent until recently, when the same tree snakes began disrupting large US military installations on the island causing massive power outages as they hung on branches and were electrified by high voltage siege .

With North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatening to launch a nuclear missile attack against Guam a few years ago, the US military took action to remove snakes to prevent potentially dangerous power outages, providing a possible opening for the king’s return.

“In February, we went to Guam to work with native people – who value this particular bird – to make this happen. So by 2021, we want them back in nature once they are extinct except at the zoo for three decades, ”Moehrenschlager said.

“I think it’s the ultimate test for conservation to demonstrate success: to take a species that has been extinct from the wild for a very long time and find ways to bring it back.”

“In the big picture, it means more than just being a captain. It means we can ask the question: ‘Can we succeed in turning species that face such great pressure and threat? Can we turn them against all those odds? “He said.

After 30 years in captivity, the king’s numbers are declining. They are difficult to maintain and not a big draw for zoo visitors. Today, there are about 140 left, mostly at the U.S. Zoo. There are none in Canada. So this is their best chance and perhaps the only one to escape the eventual extinction.

That Moehrenschlager is leading this and other resettlement initiatives speaks to the international respect he and the Calgary Zoo have gained for work involving endangered species.

“The Calgary Zoo grew up doing good backyard work on endangered and increasingly recognized species, and therefore led us to a level of international credibility. So I was lucky enough to choose as chairs in 2014 – only the third in our 30 years, ”he said.

The organization drafts international guidelines and works with many governments to build detailed plans prior to their implementation to ensure that species do not disappear from our planet.

“We can use this – King Guam – as a model that can open the door to hundreds of thousands of other species that are now extinct in the wild and exist only in zoos or, in the case of plants, botanical collections,” Moehrenschlager added.

Representatives from the Guam government, indigenous people from the island and the US Fish and Wildlife Organization recently visited Calgary to discuss further strategies to convert the bird to its natural habitat.

Megan Laut, manager of the conservation and restoration team with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said it was exciting to partner with the Calgary Zoo on the project.

“Calgary Zoo has proven leadership in species conservation in Canada and around the world. Their expertise and science-based approach to species conservation planning is recognized nationally and internationally, “she said.

“Restoring the wild in the wild after more than 30 years under human care will be a celebration for the species and a foundation for rebuilding Guif’s avifauna and ecosystem.

“The approach we take has the potential to be a model for other species restoration efforts because of the completeness of planning and evaluation, and because the conditions for the species required us to be innovative in solving our problems,” Laut said. .

The work also has the potential to allow the people of Guam to wake up once more every day with the sound of birds.

