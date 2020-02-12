advertisement

Kristyna Ng, a corporate strategist with the City of Calgary, and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, before her appearance on February 11, 2020, at the game show. Photo supplied. Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Kristyna Ng will not add the “risk champion” further to her sequel, but Calgarian says she is grateful she has had a chance to compete in the classic TV game show.

In Tuesday’s episode, Ng placed second with Danyelle Long-Hyland competing with just $ 2,221 behind Final Jeopardy, heading home with a $ 2,000 consolation prize.

advertisement

Despite the disappointing result, Ng said she will not change anything about the experience.

“It’s amazing to have been on that stage and to represent Canadians who are diverse or up-and-coming, and to know that through hard work, perseverance and a love of learning, everything is possible,” said Ng, a corporate strategist with the City of Calgary.

“I have no regrets. It’s all such a wonderful journey and it was never about winning. It was never about the prize. It’s about knowing that anyone can do it.”

The game was even closer heading to Final Jeopardy, with Ng discounting the eventual winner by just $ 600. Low bet on the final question – the category was American History, a topic she says didn’t feel particularly comfortable with – and failed to overcome Long-Hyland, who also placed a conservative bet. Both answered the question correctly.

“Betting depends on your strength in the category and also the position you are in,” Ng said. “I was competing against two Americans, and one of them was from Harvard, so all these considerations crossed my mind. It’s not a simple black-and-white calculation.”

Ng said that in addition to studying the usual trivia themes, she also practiced using a pen as a mover while watching the show at home, and reading about the strategy for wagering on Final Jeopardy.

Late in the game, the Jeopardy referees decided that a response from Ng that had previously been judged correct was actually incorrect because of the misrepresentation. Because the question was worth $ 2,000, Ng’s score dropped by $ 4,000 when the judges ruled against her, removing her from the lead.

Records called for the name of former Polish Prime Minister Lech Walesa.

“I think I should have started learning Polish,” Ng laughed. “Learning English was very difficult. I have learned some French, I know Cantonese and Mandarin. Polish was never really at the top of my list. “

Jeopardy has been a part of her life from a young age, when, as a newcomer to Canada, Ng learned to speak English while watching episodes of the show at night.

Meeting longtime host Alex Trebek, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer in stage four, was one of the highlights of the experience. Ng says the host took the time to talk to contestants and audience members throughout the day and was kind-hearted.

And at the end of the game, after losing Ng, Trebek gave some personal words of encouragement.

“He came up and said, ‘Don’t be too hard on yourself. You did a great job and you should be very proud,'” Ng said. “He was so real and gentle and gentle.”

Wanting a low key experience, Ng watched the episode at her home Tuesday night with family. She says she looks forward to returning to her daily life after a whirlwind month.

“It was a wonderful, unexpected and surreal journey.”

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

advertisement