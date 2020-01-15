advertisement

This atmospheric optical phenomenon is known as the Sun Dog seen above Union Cemetery. Most of the time Sun dogs are caused by the breaking and scattering of light by high ice crystals in the freezing air. The crystals act on light prisms, bending the rays of light passing through them. Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Brendan Miller / Postmedia

Temperatures in Calgary and throughout Alberta remain extremely cold, but as we approach more than the weekend, a warming trend is on the horizon.

According to the Canadian environment, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be no warmer than -30C throughout the day, with the whole province remaining under extreme cold warning. Extreme cold can lead to shortness of breath, chest pain and muscle and numbness. Environment Canada issues warnings when frosts and hypothermia can occur.

This morning it was -32C in Calgary, -37C in Edmonton and a bone-chilling -43C in Deer Red.

However, temperatures are forecast to slow slowly. While Friday is expected to only reach -25C, Saturday should rise to -13C – and by 1C on Sunday. Environment Canada is forecasting a mild 10C on Monday, though the Weather Network is less optimistic, forecasting a high of 2C.

There is no precipitation during the week, with the skies forecast to be a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun forecast for the weekend.

Once again all Rocky View Schools are closed to students except those who write the LA 30 French Diploma Exam.

