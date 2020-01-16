advertisement

A frozen Calgary skyline is seen from the Calgary Tower observation deck in downtown Calgary on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The whole of Alberta, and much of western Canada, has been in deep freezing, but temperatures are expected to rise starting later this week. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Calgary and the rest of Alberta remain under extreme cold warning.

But within a few days, as temperatures are expected to rise, we should see it run out – hopefully sooner rather than later.

Thursday’s high is forecast to be -26C and with the wind chill it will feel more like -42, according to Canada’s ambassador, with a 60 percent chance of overnight flurries. Then, however, we need to be consistent with both clear skies and warm temperatures, though it will take until Sunday for a dramatic temperature change there.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada continues to warn against taking precautions during periods of extreme cold conditions. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches and weakness and numbness. Cold temperatures and wind chill can result in frosts and hypothermia.

What’s more, if it’s too cold to be outdoors, it’s too cold for your pet.

Some school buses have trouble starting in the cold weather and there are bus cancellations at Bearspaw, Springbank and Cochrane.

