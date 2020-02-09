advertisement

Amalgamated Transit Union workers union in Calgary Victoria Park bus lanes on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 583 says city council cuts to Calgary Transit regular bus and LRT maintenance it will cost longer and have a lasting negative impact. Jim Wells / Postmedia

The union representing transit workers in Calgary says further cuts to the city’s transportation department will affect the safety and reliability of the inter-city service.

About 100 people gathered outside the Victoria Park bus barns Saturday in the city’s southeast to discuss union protection strategies in light of the city council’s leadership to contract refueling and cleaning services for Calgary Transit’s fleet. nearly 1,000 buses and 200 light rail vehicles.

The successful bidder will ensure that the fleet is properly served, fed and cleaned for the next day’s service.

Mike Mahar, president of Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 583 said that “unskilled” contractors and potentially high turnover, due to unpleasant working hours and low pay, will adversely affect the riding public.

“Our members, who are currently doing that work, are provided with a level of training where they can safely remove things like hypodermic needles, sanitize areas where people hang on the bus and, daily, (remove) biohazard materials left in the buses, ”Mahar said. “These things that are not properly cleaned pose a serious health risk to the public.”

He said any cost savings for the city will fall to the side of the road if a business does not have a disability or fails to properly train their employees. This, in turn, would lead to limited buses and LRT vehicles able to operate.

“When they have enough time to get a bus into the garage – even just for simple things like passing the driver to the maintenance staff, moving the buses to light them, cleaning them, get rid of any of the biohazards. potential left to the public – they lower it to second, “Mahar said.

“The efficient staff has been there a long time.”

A Calgary Transit bus was seen moving to Shawville Blvd SE on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

He said it would have the greatest impact on the city’s sensitive population relying on transit to continue their daily lives.

They formed. Shane Keating, who chairs the transportation and transit committee, said it is too soon for the union to make those assumptions.

Not only has a contractor not been hired yet, but he said the city administration will ensure that there are proper service requirements and inspections to guarantee skills.

“It is simply the responsibility of the council and the city administration on the taxpayer to do all the work as efficiently as possible,” Keating said.

“I cannot see that the tasks performed in this work will lead, in any form or form, to unreliable or less customer service to transit users.”

Calgary Transit suffered the biggest cuts when the city council cut $ 60m from its 2019 operating budget and is ready to take on a $ 10.5m capital budget next year to help plug a massive hole in provincial funding for capital projects. .

Mahar said the ongoing transit cuts are worrying and that service will continue to deteriorate if they continue. He hopes the city will engage in conversation about a long-term model of sustainable financing to ensure fleet maintenance and reliable operation.

