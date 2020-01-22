advertisement

A city council committee pushed forward a proposal Tuesday to set up a public safety task force in response to a gun violence attack in Calgary – but the move did not come without friction.

They formed. Jyoti Gondek said it was “disturbing” that Coun. The motion of George Chahal and Mayor Naheed Nenshi was presented without first consulting the Calgary Police Commission, which she occupies as a council representative.

“To completely forget the police commission and not engage them before a traffic announcement comes out like this would be equivalent to asking for more roads in Calgary and not talking to the transportation department,” she said in an interview.

The task force will engage community members, including police, to watch violence prevention programs in Calgary and beyond. They would also report back to the council with recommendations on how to reduce gang and gun-related violence.

Gondek said work should not start until the council has a better understanding of what the Calgary Police Service and police commission are already doing. During Tuesday’s priorities and finance committee meeting, Gondek sought to pause the idea until the council had a meeting with committee members behind closed doors.

“There’s no rush to this from what I can see,” Gondek said. “There has been no talk with the police commission, the body responsible for oversight.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi awoke to the idea that the proposal could wait.

“I am actually kind of aggressive in this conversation. Anyone who says this is not urgent has not talked to people in the community who do not feel safe,” he said.

“We had 80, eight-zero, shooting incidents in Calgary in 2019; 2020 is looking even more dangerous than that,” he continued. “It is absolutely within the council’s authority to set up a working group to talk to members of the public.”

There were four suicides and multiple shootings in the first two weeks of this year alone.

Gondek apologized for the way the word “rush” was used, saying it meant there was no hurry to ensure that the meeting with the police commission and the council’s next vote was on the same day. If that happens, she worries there will not be enough time to fully consider the matter, she explained.

Ultimately, the committee agreed to transfer the idea to the council by a 4-3 vote. Couns. Gondek, Sean Chu and Jeromy Farkas were opposed.

Like the other council representative on the police commission, Farkas said he also worried that the workforce could be redundant.

“I do not doubt Coun. The sincerity of Chahal.… The mere duty of each council member to be able to bring their ideas to the council sound just right. That said, I would argue that it is really the Commission’s role Calgary police. I would argue that we already have a public safety task force and it’s the police commission. “

Chahal said he was surprised to see some of the iterations about his move.

“This is much bigger than a police commission or Police Service matter in Calgary,” he said. “This is about the community, looking at other opportunities to bring stakeholders together, and I think it’s really important for the public to know.”

He added that he shared his motion with the rest of the council last week and received no reaction.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney also addressed gun violence in Calgary on Tuesday, telling reporters that the provincial government is ready to contribute to the city’s working group and find ways to curb violence, especially in the Northeast.

But Kenney called for tougher penalties and more enforcement to crack down on drug trafficking, saying it is no secret that incitement to gun violence is “very much linked to drug activity, with drug gangs involved in the fight against tourism “.

The council will debate Chahal and Nenshi’s motion at its February 3 meeting.

