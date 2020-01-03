advertisement

Kari Matchett in a scene from the CBC series, Son Fortunate. Courtesy, CBC.

It’s less than 10 minutes into an interview with the stars of the new CBC spy drama Fortunate Son when the conversation takes an unexpected turn on the hot climate change button issue.

To be clear, this is not what the series is all about. While characters in Fortunate Son are dealing with a number of hot button issues, it’s safe to say that climate change would have made no sense to even the most dedicated activists since 1968. After all , young Americans were being sent to die on the front lines of a contentious war. The fight for gender and racial equality was ongoing. The revolution was in the air. Even in Canada, wide divisions were opening in the front of the house between tradition and progress, old and young, strange creation and a new idealism. All of this should have a ring familiar to viewers who pay attention to our current political climate.

Darren Mann and Stephen Moyer in a scene from the CBC series, Son Fortunate. Courtesy, CBC.

“One of the things that I think we’re all touched by is the ideas of 1968,” says British actor Stephen Moyer, the real blood star who plays a shadowy CIA manipulator named Vern Lang in series. “Just the idea that what these people were fighting radically is not that different from what we are now radically fighting. The hopes of those people 50 years ago would have been that there would be massive change by now. “We know that is not the case. It is quite demoralizing in some respects to look at how divided we are still.”

“In the late ’60s, people were taking it to the streets because they were so angry and thought it was the only power they could get to make a difference,” adds actress Kari Matchett, who plays American anti-war activist Ruby Howard at Fortunate Son. “A friend of mine who grew up in that era said to me since George W. (Bush) was in power, ‘Why aren’t people doing it now? You see it a little bit with climate change …'”

“I would create Greta Thunberg,” says Moyer. “In 50 years time, let’s all hope we’re not looking back and going – Oh my God, Greta was right, but nothing happened.” “

Timing and political urgency were recurring themes during a recent interview with Matchett, Moyer, and Darren Mann, the three stars of CBC’s ambitious Calgary-shot drama. Fortunate Son, which debuts Jan. 8 on CBC and CBC Gem, is a one-piece piece full of all the fun that comes with stories set in the 1960s: dizzying clothes, trippy music, Volkswagen vans and hippie idealism. But it also has a difficult political advantage that helps lift it from part of the time capsule to the prudent tale of time.

Written by veteran Calgary screenwriter Andrew Wreggitt, Fortunate Son is the story of American exile Ruby Howard, a fugitive living in British Columbia with her husband Ted (Rick Roberts), an ambitious and close-knit 20-something girl (Kacey Rohl) and idealistic teenage boy (Alex Nachi.) As she strives to bring normality and stability to her family life, Ruby remains committed to the anti-war movement. When she is convinced to help a young drug-addicted soldier named Travis Hunter (played by Mann) cross the border, she attracts the attention of local police and Moyer’s Lang, who is overseeing a detailed operation to infiltrate the peace movement on both sides of the border.

Darren Mann and Kari Matchett in a scene from the CBC series Fortunate Son. Courtesy, CBC.

“Andrew is such a talented, fantastic writer,” says Mann, whose veteran war character is haunted by guilt and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. “Here it all starts, with the script. It was really a dream role for me to play, it had so much to work with as much as what’s going on in Travis’ life. But I also just liked the direction of the show. time and there were many parallels to this day. ”

Press material for Fortunate Son suggests that it is inspired by a true story. Ruby Howard is loosely based on Mary Cox, the activist mother of producer Tom Cox of Calgary’s Seven24 Films. Cox has emphasized that Fortunate Son is a fictional creation and that the broad strokes of his mother’s story as an American expatriate activist in Canada were only a starting point when the show was in early development.

But Matchett, who attended Lethbridge High School and is best known for her roles in 24, Covert Affairs and the 2016 film Maudie, said she looked to Mary Cox for inspiration for how she approached Ruby’s character.

“It was inspiring to know that this woman existed,” she says. “I had to talk to Tom about Mary and just to hear what an interesting, courageous woman she was was really informative of the way I played Ruby. She was a woman who was a mother and wife, but , in that particular era and was born in the 1920s, she was at the forefront of change and helping designers cross the border and doing things that women and men weren’t ‘supposed to do at the time. fictional character, it is based on real people who had the courage to do those things at the time. “

Fortunate Son premieres Wednesday, Jan. 8 on the CBC and CBC Gem.

