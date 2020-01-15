advertisement

Many investors are focused on the demand for rental housing, says a new report by Altus Group.

A growing demand for rental housing in Calgary last year reflects a gradual economic recovery, says a federal housing monitor.

While the overall rental vacancy rate, at 3.9 percent, remained static until October 2019 compared to a year earlier, this was amid a larger number of units available and a slight increase in monthly fees. , said Mortgage and Housing Canada (CMHC) Canada.

“We see the demand for rent comes with increasing employment, and we are seeing 15-24 year olds forming new rental families,” said CMHC senior analyst Heather Bowyer.

This shows an economic recovery, but a modest one, she said, with home purchase prices still a hindrance for many.

“Calgary is still experiencing an economic recovery and some affordable challenges – people are choosing to rent rather than enter the home ownership market,” Bowyer said.

“There has been a rapid impact on cross-border migration.”

This turnaround in inter-Canadian migration to Alberta followed two consecutive years of decline, the CMHC noted.

Hopedo hope among tenants that the still soft economy would see leasehold easing was disappointing.

The city’s average monthly rental rate last year was $ 1,181, up 1.7 percent from $ 1,149 in 2018, the CMHC said.

For a two-bedroom apartment, the rental rate increased by 2.2 percent last year while in 2018, that increase was 1.5 percent.

Construction of 1,122 rental units, which increased supply by 2.8 percent during 2018, was counterbalanced by an increase in demand.

“We are seeing an increase in construction, it is a signal that there is demand in the rental market,” Bowyer said.

This is driven by an improved employment market in Calgary that saw 34,1170 jobs added in the first 10 months of the year against the same time period in 2018 – a 4.1 percent increase, the CMHC said.

On Tuesday, the chief economist of the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) said overall housing sales activity in the city should increase by 2 percent in 2020 over the past year.

Sales at $ 500,000 and below their range improved by seven percent in 2019 but fell by nine percent for homes above that price point.

This trend has been driven by a tendency toward an increase in lower-wage jobs that reduce a willingness to buy a home, said CREB’s Ann-Marie Lurie.

