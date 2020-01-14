advertisement

After being led by the same effective gang leader for a quarter of a century, Revv52 will be released in January with a new artistic director.

The first pop choir performances under the direction of John Morgan are January 23-25 ​​at the Bella Concert Hall. Conveniently, with the stick going, the theme of the show is Everything Everything New is old again, a retro spin on new classics.

The new songs are set in classic genres that deploy a hit on hits like Thunderstruck, Stacy’s Mom and Toxic. For the first time, Revv52 will be backed by an eight-piece jazz band to complement the usual Revv52 band, which includes Steve Pineo on guitar and Kit Johnson on bass.

advertisement

While new to the Revv52 ensemble, Morgan is well-known in Calgary for his work with Calgary Stampede’s Canadian youth and Mount Royal Conservatory’s Kantorei. He also runs a studio, Morgan Music, in Calgary. He is a published conductor, organist, pianist, recording engineer and songwriter and arranger whose work has been performed throughout North America, including by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQcSLK87ygE (/ embed)

While the pop band has had lasting stability in its musical direction, it has not stayed bold in its long history. Formed as the Calgary Choir Society to perform in honor of the Queen’s coronation in 1953, she has recreated herself many times over the years. The last major change came 10 years ago when it was republished as Revv52 and began to sing contemporary pop songs in harmony up to eight pieces. The band includes more than 50 singers of all backgrounds and ages and has performed twice in New York City at Carnegie Hall.

Brian Farrell had been the band’s seventh conductor and longest serving in a 25 years. He decided to leave the pop chorus after his last performance of the season last May (a concert dubbed Legacy). “I feel like I’m in a good place in my life and the band is also in a great place,” he said then. “The new direction is great for everyone. I think it’s a positive step for everyone. “

Revv 52 shows are Jan. 23, 24, 25 at 8 p.m. with an additional graduation Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.Revv52.com

advertisement