The recent murder of a Calgary woman has social agencies worried that the prevalence of domestic violence in the city last year is slipping into 2020.

Of the 20 homicides confirmed in 2019, about one-third were considered internal in nature, and the Calgary Police Service responded to more than 25,000 family-related calls, which is a continuing trend, according to Staff Sgt. Paul Wozney. Police believe Monday’s death of 33-year-old Melissa Rae Blommaert is related to the family, which would make her the second homicide investigation this year.

Police believe Blommaert got out of a vehicle following an oral dispute with the driver, who then hit him with the vehicle. Ronald John Candaele, 35, whom police believe is her husband, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Kim Ruse, executive director of Calgary Women Emergency Shelter, said domestic violence remains a serious threat in the city and the severity of the violence has increased in recent years.

“We have seen some tragic and shocking cases of domestic violence appearing publicly in our city within the past year. But I think people are so accustomed to domestic violence playing in people’s homes, behind closed doors, that one homicide shakes them differently because it is a public display of violence, “Ruse said.

She said cases of women reporting being strangled or injured with an object or weapon have become more common in the emergency shelter.

In 2019, police settled about 5,400 family-related charges, which is roughly one in every five calls tracked, according to Wozney.

“The numbers in early 2020 certainly haven’t diverted from previous trends,” Wozney said, adding that domestic calls have continued to grow over the past five years. “On an annual basis, they increase about eight to 10 percent over the past year. Our levels of domestic violence in our community are what I would describe as a level of epidemic. ” It’s a real problem in the community that needs to be addressed. “

Wozney said one of the most effective ways to tackle domestic violence is to change the conversation by educating young people, advertising support agencies and openly discussing the difficult subject.

“If you see something that’s wrong – and women aren’t exclusive victims because men can be victims too – try asking those tough questions. And if you hear a couple fighting on the street coming out of their hands, police, “Wozney said.

Lana Bentley, director of the YWCA, said there are dangerous and deadly episodes of domestic violence that occur behind closed doors that people may not even be aware of.

“Things that are perceived as a private matter have less eyes on them. Interpersonal domestic violence travels through secrecy, and I think part of the way we address this issue is to shine a light on it by having open and frank conversations, “Bentley said.” We can’t be afraid ‘ask them, reach out and let them know if something is going on it is not their fault and their change is possible. There are so many resources they can use to help turn things around. “

Ruse said the most important part of being receptive to a friend’s or family member’s call for help is to hear and believe their story, then move on to finding the right resources and community support.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can contact the police at any time and are asked to call 911 if they are in immediate danger. They are also encouraged to contact the 24-hour hotline for domestic violence at 403-234-7233 (SAFE).

