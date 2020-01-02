advertisement

An emblem of the Calgary police service is seen in this photo shoot.

Zach Laing / Postmedia

It could be a hairy new year for members of the Calgary Police Service.

advertisement

Officers will be able to grow beards or goats, following a recent update to the service’s personal filing policy, marking a departure from its previous approach to whiskers only for members’ facial hair.

The change comes with some regulations and safety precautions, including rules surrounding the minimum and maximum beard lengths, and the time of their growth.

“Generally, officers are allowed to have facial hair that is neat and well polished between 0.5cm and 2cm wholesale,” a Calgary police spokesman said Thursday.

The beards also cannot grow while an officer is in uniform. On the contrary, facial hair should grow in a timely manner, such as resting or during rest days.

“It really streamlines the policy and brings it in line with most other agencies in Alberta and Canada,” said Calgary Police Association president John Orr.

“It was just one of those situations when in the ’70s when this policy was created, the mustaches were trendy and the beards weren’t. I think in this day and age, if you go into a closet, you’ll see a whole wall full of beards. Beard wear is now more fashionable than it was decades ago when politics was first written. “

Orr said the police union had advocated for the change, but stressed it was not a “pressing” or “contentious” issue.

He said Ontario police services have had quieter instructions to look after the 1990s, while Calgary also joins some of its counterparts elsewhere in Alberta allowing officers more face freedom.

In Edmonton, the strongest restrictions remain, though members who do not work in uniform, such as detectives, may beard at work.

“Beards, goats and their variations are not allowed to be worn by uniformed members, senior officers and members of the Arson Unit,” city policy reads.

“A properly adjusted mustache that should not exceed 1.3 centimeters beyond the edges of the mouth is the only acceptable form of facial hair.”

Last year, the RCMP began allowing its officers to grow beards for the first time, covering a mustache length of 2.5 cm.

Other updates to the Calgary police personal appearance policy include adjustments to the rules surrounding piercings and wearing jewelry. Police in Calgary say minor changes make the guidelines “more inclusive, gender-neutral rather than cultural”.

Orr said the new rules are designed to ensure officers still look presentable at work, meaning you won’t find stubbornness in any Calgary police officer.

“No one wants our police officers to look unprofessional,” he said. “They don’t love scrap as they grow it.”

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

advertisement