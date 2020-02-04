advertisement

An emblem of the Calgary police service is seen in this photo shoot.

Zach Laing / Postmedia

A new firearms investigation team being developed by the Calgary Police Service will be tasked with analyzing criminal firearms to find out more about the city’s point in gun violence, the police chief says.

advertisement

As CPS representatives, including Chief Mark Neufeld and Deputy Chief Paul Cook, discussed ongoing anti-crime service initiatives with city councilors Monday, they announced the reallocation of resources to establish a new weapons investigation team. fire. The discussion took place before the city council was scheduled to debate a motion to implement a public safety force, though the council’s agenda lasted long and the motion was moved to Tuesday.

Neufeld said the movement to create the unit is underway as they look for officers within their current ranks to fill the team.

“This is really our number one priority, this issue of public safety around urban violence here. We are simply passing it on now and will update our strategy on reducing urban violence and action plans around this,” Neufeld said.

Elected officials will pass on the team with the intent to analyze “crime weapons” to determine what may be known about an individual or a criminal group, according to Cook.

“There are a lot of crime weapons that we process. … There is a significant amount of intelligence that these crime weapons can collect and support in an investigation. So this team is specifically to address crime weapons and collect as many information and intelligence about what’s going on in our city and community about those weapons, “Cook said.

He added that the team will ask and answer the question, “what can we determine from the weapons we are recovering at crime scenes or through a search warrant?”

The team will function as an analytical resource to support ongoing investigations.

“A firearm within organized crime or within a violent network is a commodity and that is what we are seeing. We are trying to improve our response to firearms ourselves,” Cook said.

Calgary officers responded to 89 firings in 2019 that were related to accidental discharge, home situations, trouble spots, local drug trade, gang crime and other unspecified reasons, according to a CPS document. This was a significant jump from the 47 firearms incidents investigated in 2018, but lower than the 96 shootings in 2015 and 90 in 2017.

There has been a steady increase in violent crime incidents within Calgary since 2016, which is why Coun. George Chahal and Mayor Naheed Nenshi intend to file a motion Tuesday to create a task force intended to address gun violence. Officers attended 13,687 violent crime incidents in 2018 which increased to 14,023 in 2019, according to the CPS document.

Chahal said the task force would be an extremely important initiative to review all current programs and fill in the gaps when there are gaps.

sbabych@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BabychStephanie

advertisement