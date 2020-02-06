advertisement

Calgary police and Transit police are investigating a stabbing that happened at Dalhousie LRT station on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Calgary police have charged two men in connection with a stabbing at a CTrain station that left a man in serious but stable condition.

Police were called to Brentwood Station around 3:40 p.m. on Monday in reference to a man suffering from knife wounds. The incident had happened earlier at Dalhousie Station and left the victim in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers obtained descriptions of the two suspects with the help of Calgary Transit. Police located one in a nearby mall and the other on a Calgary Transit bus.

Both were arrested within half an hour of the incident.

Calvin Eugene Goertzen, 53, of Calgary was charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, failure to comply with conditions of release and violation of a probation order.

Hartland Zackery Holloway, 40, of Calgary, was charged with one count of assault. Both are scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

Police say they believe the stabbing was targeted and that the victim and the offenders knew each other. They were involved in a dispute before the incident.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners at Calgary Transit for their assistance in this investigation,” Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott said in a statement.

“Through the use of their CCTV, our officers were able to quickly identify, locate and arrest the men responsible for the attack.”

