Calgary businessman Ken Carter leaves court in Calgary on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Calgary millionaire businessman Ken Carter has returned to Calgary after being hospitalized in Russia and missing his sentence for threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Police confirm they arrested Carter, 59, at Calgary International Airport on December 21 when he was entering the country again. He was later released on $ 200,000 bail on the condition that he hand over his passport and report to police.

Carter faced a Canada-wide arrest warrant after missing a court date for his conviction. Defense attorney Gavin Wolch filed medical documents in court indicating that Carter was recovering from brain surgery after suffering an aneurysm and was too ill to travel.

“We are happy that he has returned to Canada and we are looking forward to finishing everything,” Crown Prosecutor Katherine Love told Postmedia on Friday.

Justice Bench Justice Glen Poelman’s patience was tested by Carter’s absence. He went ahead with the sentencing of two convicted Carter associates, retired Calgary police detective Steve Walton and his wife, Heather Walton.

Steve and Heather Walton leave Calgary Courts Center in Calgary on Friday, October 19, 2018.

Jim Wells /

Postmedia

“Without informing the court, or the Crown, Mr Carter traveled to Russia. He did not return for his sentencing date,” Poelman told the court in November.

Wolch demanded a ban on the publication of medical records, but Poelman denied the request, commenting that Carter chose to travel between sentencing filings and the due date of his sentences, which were separated by less than two weeks.

Carter is awaiting sentencing after being convicted by a jury over a year ago for the criminal harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Akele Taylor, with whom she was in the midst of a child custody dispute.

The wealthy Calgary businessman hired Steve Walton, an unlicensed private detective, to conduct a surveillance and harassment campaign against Taylor, and spent nearly $ 1 million as part of the plot.

Walton used his links with the CPS to access police resources and hire other officials to help by conducting surveillance or retrieving information from police databases.

Walton was given a three-year sentence for his role in the police corruption case, while his wife Heather was given a 15-month suspended sentence.

The wolf could not be reached for comment Friday.

Carter returns to court Jan. 20, at which time lawyers will determine the next steps.

– With files by Kevin Martin

