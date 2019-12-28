advertisement

CALGARI – Investigators in Calgary are seeking the public’s help in solving a fatal shooting of an Ontario man.

Police say they responded to a call Thursday evening in connection with the shooting at a home in the area of ​​16th Avenue and Road Home N.W.

When they arrived, they found a dead man.

An autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer confirmed he was 23-year-old Farah Hersi Handule from Ontario, whom police say is believed to have been in Calgary since Christmas Eve.

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm says it was “a targeted homicide committed in a blatant way” that left police concerned about public safety.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious – specifically, people running or getting into vehicles between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the neighborhood – to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 27, 2019.

