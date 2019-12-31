advertisement

Hundreds of people watch fireworks atop the Calgary Tower during a New Year’s Eve ball and fireworks display at Olympic Plaza on Sunday, December 31, 2017 and on Monday, January 1, 2018 in Calgary, Alta. Britton Ledingham / Postmedia Network

Britton Ledingham / Britton Ledingham

From fireworks to roller skates and daytime parties, Calgarians looking for family ways to ring in the noisy years’ have several options.

advertisement

A midnight fireworks display at the Calgary Tower is at the center of several events hosted by the City of Calgary.

“Wherever you are in the city, we hope you look to see the spectacular color sparks that light up the sky,” Teresa Byrne, the city’s art and culture supervisor, said in a statement.

“Our partners contribute to the success of the celebrations every year. Thanks to their continued involvement there will be free, low cost, fun and exciting New Year’s Eve for Calgarian and visitors to attend. “

Viewing conditions should be favorable on Tuesday night, with Canada’s ambient predicted mostly cloudy skies and near-zero temperatures.

For those who can’t do it, the show will be live streamed online at Calgary.ca/live.

At Olympic Plaza, detectors can warm up around outdoor fire pits, watch ice sculptures or enjoy a glowing wheel at the outdoor rink.

Fire pits and extended skating hours – until 1 a.m. – are also major outdoor attractions in Bowness Park.

For detectors who want to leave the keys home, Calgary Transit is offering extended hours, with the last train departing downtown at 3am.

Anyone driving downtown should be aware that the following closures will be in effect from 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at 12:15 pm Wednesday for fireworks display:

• Center Street S., from 8th Street to 9th Avenue S.E.

• 9th Avenue S.W., from First Street S.W. to 1st Avenue S.E.

• 9th Avenue S.W., pavement south in front of Calgary Tower.

Southland’s leisure centers and Village Square will be open for skating and swimming from 6 to 8 pm, closing with a pool party countdown.

Parties at the Central Library, from 12 to 4 p.m., and Studio Bell, from 5 to 9 p.m., are set up for young families.

In Airdrie, fireworks will be set at 6:30 p.m. at Ed Eggerer Athletic Park, behind Genesis Place.

Farther west, celebrations in Canmore will include a Pool Party from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 7th Avenue and Mallard Alley, with fireworks at 8 p.m. And to close it, a second round of fireworks will explode at midnight at Millennium Park.

advertisement