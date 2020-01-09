advertisement

In 2013, Kasra Saati landed in Calgary in search of a better life for his wife Mahfam and young son Daniel.

Seven years later, the local community is mourning the loss of Saati, one of two Calgarians among the 176 people killed in Wednesday’s plane crash in Iran.

The Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane had carried 63 Canadian nationals, along with many others living in Canada, on their way home.

This includes Arshia Arbabbahrami, an international Grade 12 student who has been attending Western Canada High School in Calgary for the past three years.

The plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Saat is survived by his wife, 11-year-old son Daniel, and a daughter born just over a year ago. Before the tragedy, he would visit relatives back in Iran, where his wife remains, during the holidays.

Nina Saeidpour, a family friend since moving to Calgary, said they are in a state of shock.

“They cannot believe such a thing has happened,” she said. “It happened just two minutes after getting up, so it was just over their head. It was really shocking.”

Saeidpour described Saati as a “really active guy”. She recalled how in her first week in Calgary, he was looking for information and networking opportunities, in an effort to quickly adapt to his new location.

He later found a job as a project manager after about five months in the city.

But in his spare time, the father of two was rarely seen without his children.

Calgarian Kasra Saati was killed when Ukrainian International Airlines Air PS752 flight bound for Kyiv crashed moments after taking off from Tehran airport.

“He was a very active, smart and very family friendly guy. He was just a good father, great husband and everyone who knew him, they said he was really a real gentleman,” he said. Saeidpour.

“We never saw him without his family. When they were here in Calgary, they were always together. He always cared for his son and made sure to have fun when he was not at school. He was really a family boy.”

Saati’s former employer, Viking Air Ltd. called him a valuable member of their quality team at the Calgary aircraft assembly facility, where he worked from early 2018 to December 2019.

Former associates also described him as a role model.

“His loss is deeply felt by all who had the opportunity to work with him,” Viking Air spokesman Angela Murray said in a statement.

Saati had been a practicing engineer in Calgary since October 2017, according to the Alberta Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists.

He was one of at least three members of the provincial regulatory body who died in the plane crash.

“I offer my deepest condolences to everyone affected by the loss of loved ones, friends and colleagues in this terrible tragedy,” APEGA Registrar and CEO Jay Nagendran said in a statement.

“A loss like this is felt throughout our staff and our membership, and also across our broader communities in Canada and Iran.”

Saeidpour said Saati’s story of coming to Canada is one that many in the local Iranian community can relate to.

“It’s just sad that he just came here to have a better life for himself and his family,” she said. “This tragedy happened and he left behind a young woman with two young children.”

Students mourn the fallen classmate

A photo of Arshia Arbabbahrami is displayed at Western Canada High School.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

On Thursday afternoon at Western Canada High School, two bouquets of flowers and a single rose surrounded a photo of Arbabbahrami, the 19-year-old Calgary student killed in the plane crash.

Dozens of cards also filled baskets placed at a commemorative table, containing messages to Arbabbahrami’s family from his classmates and teachers.

Notes described Arbabbahram as a talented athlete and a phenomenal person who made the school community a better place.

“We were shocked to hear of his passing and are very sorry for your loss,” read a letter, publicly displayed, to Arbabbahrami’s family and friends on behalf of the school’s choral program.

“We all hope that things get better for everyone affected by this tragedy. The community in Western Canada will clearly miss such a wonderful student, friend and person. We hope that peace can finally come to this world and your family. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Know that the people of this community see and support you. “

School principal Carma Cornea said Arbabbahram was involved in athletic activities such as track and field and the swimming and diving team. He hoped to one day become a doctor.

Arbabbahram was returning to Canada after spending holidays with his family in Iran.

The flag outside the school stood at half mast in memory of the victims on Thursday.

A memorial to Arshia Arbabbahrami has appeared in the guidance counselor room at Western Canada High School on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The 12th grade international student was killed in Flight PS752 landing in Tehran. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

At the University of Calgary, the campus flag was also lowered to honor two school alumni who were on the plane bound for Ukraine.

Marzieh Foroutan, a 2017 Master of Science graduate who was studying at the University of Waterloo, as well as Shadi Jamshidi, a 2014 Master of Engineering graduate who was working as a technical sales representative in Mississauga, were among the victims.

“The University of Calgary expresses its condolences to the families and friends of both alumni, and members of the Calgary Iranian community, including the Iranian University Students Association,” the university stated.

A vigil for the crash victims will take place at Tomkins Park, located at 17th Avenue and 8th Street S.W., on Friday at 4 p.m.

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

