advertisement

Visitors read about the Holocaust at Calgary’s first International Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall on Monday, January 27, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

As Sid Cyngiser stayed in Calgary City Hall on Monday, he remembered a very different life, 75 years ago.

His mother and three young sisters had all been killed in the Treblinka concentration camp. His father had died of starvation. And at 21, after three years of forced labor and constant fear and hunger, Cyngiser himself was left to die in the camp attracting Nazi guards.

advertisement

“On that day, in that country, the thought that I was going to be alive and staying in front of you today in Calgary in this wonderful country of Canada was not something that seemed remotely possible,” Cyngiser said, speaking in front of a crowd of hundreds as a Holocaust survivor, marking the city’s first International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

He was saved by advancing Allied troops and from the moment he built a life in Calgary, where he said he saw equality, democracy and human rights as important safeguards.

“I can tell you how precious those values ​​are,” he said.

“The Holocaust showed us indescribable deaths of hatred and intolerance.”

Students read about Anne Frank at the first International Calgary Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall on Monday, January 27, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

January 27, 2020, is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. The date was designated Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005 by the United Nations, and following a request from Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart, Calgary city council voted unanimously in November to designate it as an annual remembrance day in the city.

The Holocaust took place during World War II when Nazi Germany targeted and exterminated about six million Jewish people in death camps throughout Europe, but mainly in Germany and occupied Poland.

Cyngiser came to Calgary 70 years ago, and he has been sharing his story for over three decades. Calgary Jewish Federation President Yannai Segal said hearing and preserving survivors’ testimony is critical, especially after a study by the Azrieli Foundation showed that one in five Canadian youth is unfamiliar with the Holocaust.

“The most important thing is to use this as a springboard to make sure this will be corrected in the future … especially over time and we lose the survivors’ first-hand testimony,” Segal said.

“It’s hard to relate to because the magnitude of evil and destruction is incomprehensible,” he said, adding that there is an obligation to continue educating people about the horrors of the Holocaust and making sure they are never repeated.

Holocaust survivors Sid and Bronia Cyngiser light memorial candles in the city of Calgary The first International Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall on Monday, January 27, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Coun. Colley-Urquhart lit candles at the ceremony with Cyngiser, his wife Bronia and several other second, third and fourth generation descendants of Holocaust survivors.

As Nenshi officially proclaimed the first official day of remembrance of the city, he said it serves as a reminder to never forget what happened, and to use that knowledge to fight hatred, discrimination and anti-Semitism.

“We need to understand that careless words – from politicians, from executives, from others – words that promote division, anger and hatred have very real consequences,” he said.

“Today is not about talking about a dusty past that happened before most of us were born. It’s about returning to that struggle every day.”

Visitors read about the Holocaust at Calgary’s first International Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall on Monday, January 27, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

masmith@postmedia.com

Twitter: @meksmith

advertisement