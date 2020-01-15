advertisement

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Families, Children and Social Development, left, and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi make a joint announcement of $ 48m in new federal affordable housing funding in Calgary, Wednesday, 15 January 2020. The city is selling land it owns in Saddleridge, Highland Park, Banff Trail, Capitol Hill and Seton for affordable non-profit housing

Gavin Young / Postmedia

The city is setting aside five Calgary sites for new affordable housing, and the federal government is seeking $ 48.5 million to help.

About three percent of Calgary’s housing stock is non-market housing, placing it around 15,000 units above the national average for urban centers. Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Tuesday that land sales are a step towards filling the void, but there is still a long way to go.

“What is required is for us to have a real shift in our thinking about the ways in which we involve the nonprofit sector, market and government together to get these housing units on board,” he said.

“I love cutting ribbons … but when we cut ribbons to a place of 30, 40 or 100 units, I always remember that we have to build 15,000.”

The city is selling land it owns in Saddleridge, Highland Park, Banff Trail, Capitol Hill and Seton for non-profit housing, which will build and manage the new housing. Nenshi said sales are expected to create up to 200 new affordable housing units.

Agencies can apply to buy the land, which will be sold below market level, by the end of March. They will also be eligible to receive funding that the federal government is providing as part of the National Housing Strategy.

Calgary also sold land on non-profits to build housing in 2017, which led to more than 160 new affordable units.

Nenshi said the approach helps build new homes quickly.

“It’s cold outside, and it’s a good reminder to us that the need for action has never been clearer,” he said.

“The only person living in a community with this kind of prosperity, with this kind of development, deserves to be warm. The only person living here deserves the security and security of knowing where they are going. “

The city expects the new housing development will create 435 jobs in Calgary.

