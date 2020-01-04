advertisement

Passengers arrive at the international departures level at Calgary International Airport on December 17, 2018.

Gavin Young / Postmedia Archives

A new report listing timely performance rates for airports and airlines shows that YYC Calgary International Airport has the 17th best performance of all similar sized airports worldwide.

Flights to YYC are just over 80 percent of the time, says the report from OAG, the world’s largest air travel data network.

The report ranks YYC 17th in its category of major airports. In the mid-size airport category, Edmonton ranks 20th, with a timely performance rate of more than 79 percent.

Meanwhile, in the North American Airlines category, WestJet ranked sixth as it was on time nearly 78 percent of the time. The top spot went to Hawaii Airlines, at an 87 percent rate.

WestJet also received recognition in the global low-cost carrier category, where it was ranked 15th for its performance.

When looking at the category called “mega-airlines”, Air Canada was ranked 20th, with its flights on time 66 percent of the time. The best performer in that group was Latam Airlines Group of Chile, with an on-time performance rating of 86 percent.

The report is based on 57.7 million flight registrations by 2019, based on information about the world’s 250 largest airlines. OAG’s determination of on-time performance is based on flights departing or arriving within 15 minutes of scheduled schedules. The full report can be found at www.oag.com.

