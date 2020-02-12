advertisement

Some Calgary councilors want reforms to the council’s expense review process after Postmedia reported that Coun. Joe Magliocca’s spending from the 2019 Canadian Federation of Municipalities Conference includes meals with eight elected officials who said they did not meet with him.

A complaint against Magliocca is also being pursued by one of those politicians, Chestermere Coun. Yvette Kind, spoke to the city’s integrity commissioner on Tuesday.

Although Kind filed her complaint twice last week and on the City of Calgary’s Internet system, Integrity Commissioner Sal LoVecchio said Monday that he did not have a correspondence record from it and no ongoing investigations.

Kind was listed on one of Magliocca’s bills for a $ 330 bar bar at an upscale Quebec City hotel, but she said she never drank with it. She finally spoke with LoVecchio directly on Tuesday after filing her complaint about the FCM incident for the third time.

“This is the question of the city of Calgary. I simply will not allow my name to be used falsely. (Council. Magliocca) must answer before its constituents,” she said.

“Now it’s done, (the complaint) has been accepted by (the city) and that’s the end of it for me. They have to do what they have to do to hold their people accountable.”

Magliocca spent $ 6,400 on the Quebec City conference, including about $ 1,800 in “waiting costs” to cover meals and drinks for himself, other city officials and lobbyists. Magliocca apologized publicly and says he will now settle those admissions, valued at about $ 2,100.

They formed. Jeromy Farkas brought a motion to a council committee on Tuesday to limit the number of councilors who can go to FCM, cover the costs they incur at $ 2,800, and stop alcohol costs.

City Councilman Jeromy Farkas was photographed in the Calgary City Council chambers on Tuesday February 11, 2020.

But Coun. Jyoti Gondek said there are issues that go beyond the FCM. Currently, councilors’ expenses are reviewed by the council’s coordinating committee, which consists of other council members. As the head of CCCO, Coun. Ray Jones is responsible for reviewing his colleagues’ spending.

“I think we have a massive gap in governance and I think it’s made pretty clear,” Gondek said.

“I don’t know what a different model would look like, but there should be some kind of oversight that is not related to council members overseeing each other.”

The committee unanimously approved Farkas’ proposal and the council will discuss it at their next meeting.

Gondek said she would seek “significant” changes to broaden the scope of the proposal.

City Councilman Jyoti Gondek was photographed outside the City Council rooms in Calgary on Tuesday February 11, 2020.

Chairman Naheed Nenshi added that it might be a good opportunity to make more specific policies to address broader issues with conference attendance and spending oversight.

Jones has been a part of the CCCO since being elected in 1993. He said the spending review system is partly based on trust, but he keeps advisers close to their spending limits.

“I deal with the council member right away. There are some council members who were close to their spending accounts last year as well, where I had to go and talk to them,” he said.

“And I’ve said no to some things.”

Farkas said he agrees with other councilors seeking greater change.

“The whole process needs some adjustment. I think some of the recent events around FCM illustrate a broader need. “

Provincial parties have also weighed in on the situation in Calgary city council this week.

The opposition NDP sent a letter to Alberta’s Minister of Municipal Affairs Kaycee Madu on Monday, asking him to launch an investigation into Magliocca’s spending.

In response, a spokesman for Madu said it is up to municipalities to pursue sanctions against council members if they violate a local code of conduct. “We are confident that Calgary can manage itself on these issues.”

Nenshi added in a statement Tuesday that “all concerns about council spending should be directed to third parties, the independent integrity commissioner and ethics adviser.”

